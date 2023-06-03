Brigadier General Patrick Pardy, former Assistant Adjutant General, has retired after 36 years of service. He was honored with a retirement ceremony May 5 at Joint Force Headquarters on Camp Rapid.

"Every day he lays it out there; in his heart and the way he approaches things and he is an inspiration to be around. The impact you have left on the organization and your legacy of excellence will live in on in those who had the pleasure to serve with you," said Maj. Gen. Jeff Marlette, South Dakota National Guard Adjutant General.

Marlette presented Pardy with the Distinguished Service Medal for his 36 years of service and thanked Pardy and his family for their service and commitment to the South Dakota National Guard.

Pardy has held several key leadership and staff positions with the 153rd Engineer Battalion, 109th Engineer Group, and 196th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade. He served as a Battalion Commander of the 153rd from 2011 to 2013. He also commanded the 196th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade from 2015 to 2017. Pardy assumed his duties as the Assistant Adjutant General — Army for the South Dakota National Guard in October 2021 and served in that position until May 2023.

Additionally, he was dual-hatted as the Deputy Commanding General for Reserve Affairs at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, from January 2021 to April 2023.

He has completed two combat tours of duty: Operation Enduring Freedom from 2003 to 2005 with the 109th Engineer Group and again in Operation Enduring Freedom as the 196th from 2010 to 2011. He has received multiple awards to include the Bronze Star, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal.

Pardy began his military service in 1987 with B/153rd Engineer Battalion in Howard, South Dakota, as a 12B combat engineer and received his commission from the University of South Dakota ROTC program in 1992. Pardy has a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of South Dakota, a Master's Degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College, and a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of South Dakota. Pardy serves as a Circuit Court Judge in his civilian career.