Tom Rudebusch figured on easing into retirement, one round of golf at a time.
Those plans changed, however, after he met a young man looking to nurture a passion for radio broadcasting, just as he had done more than 40 years ago.
Rudebusch, the longtime radio voice of Rapid City American Legion Post 22 Baseball and South Dakota School of Mines Hardrockers, is teaming up with Adam Thomsen and others in West River Media Productions, headquartered in a soon-to-be-renovated 1,800 square-foot space on the east end of the Spizzirri Press building on East Chicago Street.
Mark Mazzucco, a Mines graduate now living in Houston, is another investor. Others involved with the new venture are Destyn Humann, Drake Tucker and Ed Flammond.
Rudebusch stepped away from Rudy’s Corner, his Post 22 broadcast perch in the press box at Fitzgerald Stadium, earlier this year after 41 years and 1,327 game broadcasts.
Through WRMP, he will continue college play-by-play coverage of football and basketball for the Mines Hardrockers on Nate Brown’s KIMM 1150 Fox Sports Radio.
He also hopes to pick up live streaming of other local sporting events, including area high school events or even summer Little League Baseball tournaments. Rudebusch will also help market children’s education books published by Spizzirri Press.
Thomsen will oversee West River Media’s sound studio, music and live-event production, including remote production of live concerts and lectures (for example), along with wedding DJ, video and photography, essentially, he said, anything that involves sound and lighting.
Under construction in what was an automotive business is an acoustic sound studio large enough to accommodate a choir.
“Really, what we’re trying to be is the one-stop shop for media production,” Thomsen said.
Thomsen, a 2015 graduate of Rapid City Stevens High School, gained experience in control, production, direction and on-air broadcasting with KNBN, KEVN and Duhamel Broadcasting, and even some newspaper sports writing experience while attending Black Hills State University.
After Rudebusch’s retirement from Post 22 baseball was reported in the Journal earlier this spring, Thomsen contacted him to ask for advice on a broadcasting career.
“Tom was one of my biggest influences when I was a kid. I would turn on the radio and listen to Post 22 games. That’s where I really fell in love with radio broadcasting,” said Thomsen.
The two met over lunch and Rudebusch saw a mirror image of a younger man who had sought nearly identical guidance from local radio and television sports legend Bob Laskowski in 1974.
“I owe Bob everything,” said Rudebusch of Laskowski, who died in 2016, “He gave me a chance.”
Rudebusch said a divine voice told him to pay forward Laskowski's encouragement. He and Thomsen hope to have West River Media Productions up and running in September.
“Adam impressed me so much. He’s wise beyond his years,” Rudebusch said. “His initiative and passion, I don’t think I’ve seen this in very many people.”
It’s a safe bet Bob Laskowski said the same thing about Rudebusch back in the day.
A bigger attic for thrifting addicts
It didn’t take long for Cathy Switzer’s Attic Addict, combining new retail and high-end consignment items, to need a bigger attic, as it were.
The shop originally opened at 8000 Black Hawk Road in the Steele Horse Plaza little more than a year ago.
On Aug. 1, Switzer reopened at 804 South St., next to Black Hills Bagels on Mount Rushmore Road.
“We quickly outgrew the store in Black Hawk,” Switzer said in an email.
The new shop offers about three times the space of the store in Black Hawk, she said.
About half of her store is new items, she said, including home decor, gifts, jewelry, along with handmade and import items.
“We carry unique, unusual items you can only find at the Attic Addict,” she said.
The store is open Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Call 605-545-6717, check out her website, theattic-addict.com, or see her Facebook page for more information.
This place will have you climbing the walls
A full-service, indoor climbing gym is coming to Rapid City.
High Mountain Climbing Gym of Spearfish recently announced the addition of the nearly 4,500 square-foot gym to be built at the new Zig’s Business Park on South Cambell Street.
High Mountain Climbing Gym opened in Spearfish in May, responding to customer requests from their outdoor stores, said owner Justin Stephens.
The Spearfish gym has been well-received by the Black Hills climbing community.
“However, hardly a day goes by that we aren't asked, 'When are you opening one in Rapid?'" Stephens said.
The Rapid City climbing gym, slated to open in December, will include a variety of roped climbing walls, including several with overhanging features, a multi-lane bouldering wall, a training center and a dedicated climbing wall for kids and beginners, Stephens said.
A pro shop offering climbing gear and apparel, and the gym will include a room for events and birthday parties, he said.
The Spearfish gym, located at 1930 North Ave., and the new Rapid City gym join High Mountain Outfitter stores in Spearfish, Custer, and Hot Springs, as well as Spearfish Creek Fly Fishing Shop.
Call the Spearfish climbing gym at 605-717-2982 for more information.