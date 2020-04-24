Broncos build around Drew Lock in the NFL draft

"I think I bring to the table speed, quickness, playmaking ability," Hamler said. "I'm versatile, I can play outside and I can play in the slot. I can return kicks and punts. I'm a playmaker."

Hamler, who is generously listed at 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, is elusive with an uncommon burst of speed and has modeled his game after DeSean Jackson and Steve Smith.

The Broncos see him as a Tyreek Hill-type playmaker who can also serve as Denver's kick returner and help the Broncos chase down Hill and the Super Bowl champion Chiefs in the AFC West.

Hamler wasn't sure if Elway told him he'd also return kicks.

"I really couldn't hear him just because my family was yelling and we were all crying," Hamler said. "So it was kind of hard to hear him, but I hope he has that in mind. I would love to return kicks and punts."

The Broncos' once-formidable offense has been stuck in neutral for five years and last season Denver averaged a meager 17.6 points a game, 28th in the NFL, as their playoff drought reached four seasons.

A tweaked hamstring before the NFL scouting combine prevented Hamler from challenging John Ross's record of 4.22 seconds set at the 2017 combine.