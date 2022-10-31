Brothers found guilty of rape, kidnapping in 2019 court case

A jury found two brothers guilty of all charges against them in federal court Friday afternoon stemming from a 2019 kidnapping and assault case that spanned two states.

Jesse Sierra was found guilty of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated sexual abuse by force, interstate domestic violence, assault resulting in serious serious bodily injury and assault by strangulation of a dating partner. Dustin Sierra was found guilty of kidnapping and interstate domestic violence.

The brothers were arrested and accused of kidnapping and raping a woman from Rapid City through the Pine Ridge Reservation to Nebraska between July 13-21, 2019.

According to previous Journal reports and an FBI affidavit, Jesse, who previously dated the victim, beat, raped and emotionally abused the woman, tied her up with Christmas lights, made her go inside a shallow grave and forced her to call police to say she was OK. The victim was found July 21 with "severe bruising" to her face, neck and body at a hospital in Chadron, Nebraska. She had broken ribs, a fractured jaw, swollen eyes, and red and inflamed eyeballs.

According to the affidavit, the victim told a detective and special agent that she told Jesse she no longer wanted to be with him. She said she was upset when he showed up to her work July 13 and tried to evade him, and he made sexual comments to her and said he wouldn't leave unless she came with him. She agreed to dinner at a restaurant and later drove to New York Street.

The victim got out of the car and walked away, but got inside a white Chevrolet Traverse driven by Dustin when Jesse offered her a ride. When she asked where they were heading since Dustin was heading in the wrong direction, Jesse put his arm around her throat and said they were going to the reservation.

Nebraska Dawes County Sheriff Karl Dailey was convicted in May 2021 of misconduct for refusing to jail Jesse. A prosecutor said Dailey impeded officers looking for Jesse. Dailey was fined $750 and ordered to pay court costs during the hearing.

According to previous reports, Dailey refused to receive Jesse into the county jail July 21, 2019, because he was mad the Nebraska State patrol began working the case before notifying him about it. The sheriff also had an ongoing feud with the former Chadron police chief.

Both brothers are scheduled for sentencing Jan. 27, 2023. Jesse's is scheduled for 9 a.m. while Dustin's is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.