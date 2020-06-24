Brothers seek 600 veterans, first responders to raise Old Glory

Dane said he’s had the idea to raise the flag for some time and looked at hosting the event in Florida and Colorado. When he and his brother heard President Donald Trump was going to attend the fireworks display at Mount Rushmore on July 3 and Gov. Kristi Noem’s return to normal plan, they took it as a sign that South Dakota was the place to be.

John said Rep. Julie Frye-Mueller heard what they were trying to do and reached out to help them find a venue, finally settling on the Buffalo Chip, which confirmed the event and will release more details as they become available.

John said as veterans and first responders hold the flag, other veterans will lead a procession under the flag with their cellphone lights facing the sky to illuminate it. As the group leaves, everyone will spread out.

“One light by itself doesn’t do much, but when we all unite with our own individual light, metaphorically and physically, we walk and we unite tightly,” John said.

John said the flag will be raised after dusk. At the same time and perhaps in synchronization, fireworks will start at Mount Rushmore. Both brothers said the Buffalo Chip is working to broadcast the fireworks display on its three jumbotrons, typically used to show concerts at the Sturgis motorcycle rally.