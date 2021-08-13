Brothers turns heads at the rally with their Wall of Death

Old boards rattle and creak as the Harley-Davidson rumbles and climbs a wooden motordome before a horizontal ride at around 30 miles per hour.

Kyle Ives said it’s as fast as someone can go before they build too much G-force and pass out inside the Wall of Death.

“We’ve gone through all the motions, though,” he said. “Blacking out, losing all your hearing and vision, having to slow down and learning those adjustments. You’re learning what’s right and how it’s supposed to be done, what’s comfortable.”

Ives and his brother, Cody, have performed stunt shows in the Wall of Death for about 10 years. It's their fifth year at the Buffalo Chip and 18th at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The Wall of Death is an old carnival-style show. Ives said his and his brother’s shows differ in that they ride faster, have loud music and invite other riders to perform.

“Everybody’s welcome,” he said.

Ives said the bikes they have at the Buffalo Chip this year include a 1953 Harley-Davidson Hummer 165 cc two-stroke, a 1974 Harley-Davidson SX 250 and a 1984 CB 125.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}