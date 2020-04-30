Brown, Trupe earn OB/GYN sports awards and scholarships

Although Brown’s achievements may be measured with over 300 gymnastics medals and multiple rodeo crowns, she said, “For myself, the achievements that mean the most are how the young kids look up to me and how I have encouraged them.”

She'll compete at Wisconsin-Stout in gymnastics, while studying pre-chiropractic with a double minor in psychology and business.

Trupe is one of the premier pole vaulters in South Dakota, earning the State AA bronze medal her junior year, with the strong potential to win the State AA pole vault championship title this year.

Trupe has had an impressive yearly progress pole vault curve, placing her well above a 12-foot mark this year, had the spring track season not been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her personal record pole vault jump was 11-feet, 7 inches last year, and 10-3 her sophomore year.

Trupe has shown her leadership as a captain on her high school teams which include track and competitive and sideline cheer. She won the National Woman in Sports Award that recognizes achievement and the importance of sports and fitness participation for girls and women, and the Lindsey Keck award three times. She was also selected for the Junior Leadership Rapid City program through the Rapid City Chamber of Commerce.