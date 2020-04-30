Brown, Trupe earn OB/GYN sports awards and scholarships

Kiara Brown from Sturgis Brown High School and Madisyn Trupe of Rapid City Stevens have been awarded the Rapid City OB/GYN Women’s Achievement in Sports Award and $500 scholarship.
"Brown and Trupe are leaders for women in sports, and have earned sports achievements in the Black Hills and the state while continuing to pursue greatness beyond high school at the college level," Dr. Rochelle Christensen said. "Both were selected from many qualified applicants this year with impressive achievements. Women in sports are not always recognized for their achievements as men in sports are which makes this women’s award sponsored by Rapid City OB/GYN so important."
Brown is a current recruit to University of Wisconsin Stout gymnastics team and is the reigning Jr. Miss Rodeo South Dakota.
In gymnastics, Brown competed as a Level 10 gymnast at the 2017 National Championships, placing 51st all-around in the nation after winning the South Dakota all-around championship title while competing with Spearfish Gymnastics Academy. She was also a six-time Regional competitor, hoping for another Regional and National berth this year before her season was cut short with the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the rodeo world, not only is she the reigning Jr. Miss Rodeo South Dakota, but she held the 2018 Jr. Miss Black Hills Roundup, the 2017 Jr. Miss Days of '76 and six other titles over the years.
Although Brown’s achievements may be measured with over 300 gymnastics medals and multiple rodeo crowns, she said, “For myself, the achievements that mean the most are how the young kids look up to me and how I have encouraged them.”
She'll compete at Wisconsin-Stout in gymnastics, while studying pre-chiropractic with a double minor in psychology and business.
Trupe is one of the premier pole vaulters in South Dakota, earning the State AA bronze medal her junior year, with the strong potential to win the State AA pole vault championship title this year.
Trupe has had an impressive yearly progress pole vault curve, placing her well above a 12-foot mark this year, had the spring track season not been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Her personal record pole vault jump was 11-feet, 7 inches last year, and 10-3 her sophomore year.
Trupe has shown her leadership as a captain on her high school teams which include track and competitive and sideline cheer. She won the National Woman in Sports Award that recognizes achievement and the importance of sports and fitness participation for girls and women, and the Lindsey Keck award three times. She was also selected for the Junior Leadership Rapid City program through the Rapid City Chamber of Commerce.
Her advice to younger teammates is, “Always be there for your team, be there to support them, cheer them on, help them, because if you do that they will eventually become your family.”
Trupe plans to continue pole vaulting for Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Ariz., where she will major in nursing.
