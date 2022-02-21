Brutal temperatures, dangerous wind chills to last through much of the week

Dangerously cold temperatures and deadly wind chill will be impacting western South Dakota through the majority of the week, the latest forecast from the National Weather Service in Rapid City shows.

In southwestern South Dakota and the Black Hills, daytime highs will struggle to get to the single digits through Wednesday. Most locations along the North Dakota border will see daytime high temperatures well below zero for most of the week.

Low temperatures will be well below zero across the entire area, with Lemmon, near the North Dakota border, expecting a low of -22 degrees Tuesday night, the weather service said. Lemmon has received at least 10 inches of snow since Sunday.

Sustained winds and gusts will drive wind chill values down anywhere between -25 degrees to -40 degrees across the western half of the state through Wednesday morning, the weather service said.

Through noon on Tuesday, the weather service said anywhere between 1-6 inches of additional snow accumulation is expected across the western half of the state, with the majority of new snowfall along and south of the Interstate 90 corridor.

That updated forecast has road crews in Rapid City on alert. Dale Pfiefle, Rapid City's street supervisor, said crews will overlap coverage early Tuesday morning to treat city streets.

"Expect the possibility of some drifting with the combination of the light snow and gusting winds. Drive the road conditions and allow additional time to reach your destinations safely," Pfeifle said Monday. "Night crews will continue efforts until 5:30 a.m. with day crews resuming their work at 4 a.m. to overlap efforts with the night crews."

Darrell Shoemaker, the city's communication coordinator, said all city crews — from streets, to public works, to public safety — work together to monitor the extreme cold and to be prepared for emergencies.

"Crews are out throughout the entire event, whether it’s minor or major," Shoemaker said. "There are some things they can do, overlapping day and night shifts if we get a lot of precipitation, although that’s not forecast in this event."

Once the storm passes, Shoemaker reminded property owners to clear away snow and ice from sidewalks.

"After a snow event, get out and get snow and ice removed from sidewalks and so forth because the obligation is on the homeowner to get that removed," he said. "They have a window to get it done."

Shoemaker echoed Pfiefle's warning to motorists about deteriorating conditions.

"The conditions can change very quickly, especially with cold temperatures," Shoemaker said. "Conditions can change and there can be black ice situations, ice develops underneath snow buildup, there could be some drifting issues as wind continues today and into tonight and tomorrow."

Across the area, other municipalities are declaring snow removal emergencies.

Summerset is requiring all parked vehicles to be removed from city streets through at least 9 a.m. Tuesday. According to the city's social media page, Summerset officials may tow or ticket any vehicle left on the street.

This week's arctic blast could have Rapid City facing near record-breaking low temperatures. According to the National Weather Service, the record low in downtown Rapid City is -15 for Tuesday and -16 for Wednesday. At Rapid City Regional Airport, the record low is -10 for Tuesday and -14 for Wednesday.

The weather service's forecast for Rapid City calls for low temperatures to vary Tuesday and Wednesday from -10 degrees to -13 degrees, getting close to those records.

The all-time record low temperature in downtown Rapid City is -34 degrees, set on Feb. 11, 1899. Rapid City Regional Airport's all-time record low is -31 degrees, set on Feb. 2, 1996.

