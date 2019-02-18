Buche Foods’ planned grocery-store expansion in Pine Ridge, which already announced adding a Hardware Hank store to the mix, now plans an upgrade to Pronto Auto Parts.
“The new layout is going to allow us to expand the store’s inventory,” R.F. Buche, president of GF Buche Company, said in a release. “We’ve heard from the beginning that a better selection of auto parts is very important to the community and that’s exactly what we’re going to provide.”
Buche has also retained Art Fortin to be the auto-parts store manager.
Lake Andes-based Buche Foods now operates grocery stores in Mission, Wagner and Gregory and has convenience stores — called Gus Stops in honor of company founder Gus Buche — in Lake Andes, White River, Wagner and Mission.
The Oglala Sioux Council earlier voted to award a contract for control of Pine Ridge’s only grocery store to Buche Foods, replacing a company that operated Sioux Nation Shopping Center for 50 years.