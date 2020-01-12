Budget, hemp, Keystone XL Pipeline top 2020 legislative agenda

Hemp

The nearly year-long fight between the governor and lawmakers over industrial hemp may be resolved quickly in the session.

Noem has said she won't veto a bill legalizing industrial hemp if lawmakers can meet four “guardrails" for the law. She wants hemp to be tightly regulated and for legislators to come up with a way to pay for the hemp program. She also wants law enforcement to have the ability to search hemp fields and facilities.

Lawmakers said their plan already meets most of Noem's criteria and will be ready to bring it up early in the session. The bill would allow farmers to grow hemp as long as they plant more than five acres and keep the THC content of the plant below 0.3%. THC is the compound that produces a high in marijuana.

The proposed law would also allow hemp to be processed into CBD oil and other products. Producers would need to obtain a license from the state and a permit to transport it.

Keystone XL pipeline

The Legislature will take on another issue of last year as it addresses potential demonstrations against the Keystone XL pipeline.