Buffalo Chip announces new concerts for 80th annual Sturgis motorcycle rally

The Buffalo Chip announced Friday 10 acts in its concert lineup and the festival poster for the 80th annual Sturgis motorcycle rally that officially starts Aug. 7.

Acts include 38 Special, who will headline Aug. 13; Night Ranger headlining on Aug. 10; Great White, who will headline Aug. 12; Adelitas Way; Trapt, who will headline Aug. 9; and Black Stone Cherry.

“This year will be a true old-fashioned motorcycle event,” Buffalo Chip President and CEO Rod Woodruff said in the press release. “We’re taking it back to the early years with a focus on riding, bike shows and ride-in concerts so everyone can have a fun, safe and truly unique experience for 2020.”

Original headliners Lynyrd Skynyrd, REO Speedwagon, Willie Nelson & family and ZZ Top are no longer on the lineup due to COVID-19 concerns.