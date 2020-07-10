You are the owner of this article.
Buffalo Chip announces new concerts for 80th annual Sturgis motorcycle rally
Buffalo Chip Campground Sign (copy)
The Buffalo Chip announced Friday 10 acts in its concert lineup and the festival poster for the 80th annual Sturgis motorcycle rally that officially starts Aug. 7.

Acts include 38 Special, who will headline Aug. 13; Night Ranger headlining on Aug. 10; Great White, who will headline Aug. 12; Adelitas Way; Trapt, who will headline Aug. 9; and Black Stone Cherry.

“This year will be a true old-fashioned motorcycle event,” Buffalo Chip President and CEO Rod Woodruff said in the press release. “We’re taking it back to the early years with a focus on riding, bike shows and ride-in concerts so everyone can have a fun, safe and truly unique experience for 2020.”

Original headliners Lynyrd Skynyrd, REO Speedwagon, Willie Nelson & family and ZZ Top are no longer on the lineup due to COVID-19 concerns.

The poster for this year was designed by Darren McKeag and reflects this year’s lineup at the Buffalo Chip. According to the campground’s website, only 150 copies will be printed.

The lineup for this year’s rally, according to the release, includes:

Friday, Aug. 7

Lita Ford

The Flaunt Girls

Renegade Off-Road Races

J&P PB&J Scramble

Saturday, Aug. 8

Puddle of Mudd

Adelitas Way

The Flaunt Girls

Michael Lichter’s Motorcycles As Art Presented By Russ Brown Aug. 8 -15

Renegade Off-Road Races

School’s Out Chopper Show Presented by Haul Bikes and featuring Mondo Porras

Sunday, Aug. 9

Trapt

The Flaunt Girls

Bell Brawl at the Buffalo

Flying Piston Builders Breakfast

FXR Show and Dyna Mixer featuring Joe Mielke of Snap Fabrications

Gambler 500 Hooptie X

Monday, Aug. 10

Night Ranger

The Flaunt Girls

Legends Ride®

V-Twin Visionary Bike Show featuring Jeff G. Holt

Old School Rodeo Games presented by Sasha's Cycles of Sturgis

Gambler 500 Mini Bike Endurocross

Tuesday, Aug. 11

Buckcherry

The Flaunt Girls

The Takeover: Team Certified Sports Professional Boxing

Biker Belles® Celebration

Women Riders Turnout

Women & Wheels Bike Show™ Presented by Wild Gypsy Tour

Western Frontier Ride

Sportster Showdown Bike Show Featuring Pat Patterson of Led Sled Customs

Mini Bike Show featuring Joe Mielke of Snap Fabrications

Buffalo Chip Super TT Xtreem Flat Track Racing

Go Fast Don't Die Anarchy Games

J&P Hooligan Hill Climb & Hare Scramble

Beer Wall Stunt

Street Drag Invitational featuring Crazy John Markwald

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Great White

The Flaunt Girls

Rusty Wallace Ride

Florida Full Throttle All Brands Bike Show and Bagger Blastoff featuring Tony Cianci of Full Throttle Magazine

Gambler Showdown Mini Bike Drag Races

Thursday, Aug. 13

38 Special

BlueFrog Band

The Flaunt Girls

Freedom Celebration

Western Frontier Ride

Rat’s Hole Custom Motorcycle Show featuring Ted Smith

The Buffalo Chip Super TT Xtreem Flat Track Racing

Friday, Aug. 14

Eagles of Death Metal

Black Stone Cherry

The Flaunt Girls

 

Saturday, Aug. 15

Reverend Horton Heat

The Flaunt Girls

