Arguments are scheduled to be heard Sept. 30 before the state Supreme Court in Pierre in the more than four-year-old saga of the Buffalo Chip Campground’s quest to become a municipality.
The popular motorcycle rally campground east of Sturgis is appealing a written ruling filed Feb. 22 by 4th Circuit Judge Gordon Swanson that ordered the town of Buffalo Chip to be dissolved because it does not have at least 100 residents as required by state law at the time of its incorporation in 2015.
Sturgis city officials, who have steadfastly opposed the incorporation, have said the lack of residents was just one of the issues in the case, but Swanson’s ruling was sufficient to “nullify the incorporation as a municipality.”
The judge's decision, a city statement said, is “based on common sense and the plain language of SDCL 9-3-1 as in effect when Buffalo Chip was incorporated, the statute required that a municipality have at least 100 residents and at least 30 registered voters to be incorporated. It would not make sense for the Legislature to authorize the incorporation of a municipality with no residents.”
“His ruling was pretty clear that the town needs residents, and the Buffalo Chip doesn’t have residents and is not a town,” Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said earlier this year.
However, an attorney representing the campground said the legal tug-of-war over the incorporation could ultimately boil down to the difference between the words "and" and "or."
Attorney Kent Hagg of Rapid City said the codified law in place in 2015 required municipalities to have at least 100 residents “or” 30 voters. In 2016, the state Legislature changed the law to require municipalities to have at least 100 residents “and” 45 voters.
“In my opinion, it’s a stretch for a court and the state to have imposed an entirely different word in the statute that’s not in there; that ‘or’ really means ‘and’,” Hagg said.
Hagg also said other towns in South Dakota, including Brant Lake in Lake County, have formed with fewer than 100 residents.
The campground fills with thousands of visitors during the Sturgis motorcycle rally, but has few, if any, year-round permanent residents. Hagg said about 53 voters listed the Buffalo Chip as their address of record in 2015.
Legal challenges from the city of Sturgis, the state’s Municipal League and other opponents have continued since the Meade County Commission approved the campground’s incorporation in 2015.
The Sept. 30 hearing will be the second time the Supreme Court has been asked to rule on issues related to the incorporation.
In January 2018, the high court vacated a circuit court order appealing the 2015 election results, ruling only the state — not a lower court or other municipality — had the jurisdiction to bring the case to court.
The state attorney general’s office asked the high court for permission to intervene, which the court granted in March 2018.
Then in May 2018, the court denied the state’s request to bring the case back before the Supreme Court but told the state to proceed at the circuit court level.
The three-member Buffalo Chip town board voted in May to cease collecting sales, service and use taxes while the appeal proceeds. The decision meant the Buffalo Chip would not collect municipal tax taxes through during the 2019 Sturgis motorcycle rally.
Hagg said Jack H. Hieb of Aberdeen will represent the Buffalo Chip at the Sept. 30 hearing, which is set for 11 a.m. James Moore of Sioux Falls will represent the state of South Dakota, acting through the attorney general’s office.