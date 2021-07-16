Buffalo Chip flag-raising ceremony honors soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice

Yvette Dwyer kneeled against an old oil pipe for a few moments after raising a flag that reads “SSG Cal A. Kaul US Army 1996-2021” on Freedom Field on Thursday evening.
As the Casper, Wyoming, woman stood up, she watched her son's flag wave in the wind while others placed about 800 more flags to honor service members who also died in the line of duty.
Dwyer said her son, known as Bubba by his fellow soldiers, died in February from a traumatic brain injury he received while in combat in Afghanistan. He was 24 and left behind a wife and two children.
“He loved his kids, he was an amazing father,” Dwyer said. “There were no strangers around him because he could walk in a room and light up the room and everybody would be friends with him.
“He’d do anything for you except get something off the top shelf,” she said. “He was vertically challenged.”
Chuck Booth, Kaul’s grandfather who was an officer in the Marine Corp while serving in Vietnam, said he died while receiving care at Fort Campbell in Kentucky.
Booth said he took his grandson to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for the first time when he was 16 years old. He even gave him his old Dyna Wide Glide. After that, he was a Harley-Davidson man.
“He loved to ride,” Dwyer said.
Booth said his grandson came to Freedom Field to honor the fallen whenever he was in Sturgis.
The annual ceremony began about 20 years ago, initially honoring those who died while fighting in the Iraq War. Each flag represented one American life lost with a soldier’s name on each flag, but as the count drew, space ran out. The flags are now a tribute to all active and retired soldiers who died in the line of duty.
Buffalo Chip President and CEO Rod Woodruff said whenever concrete was getting poured for the flag stands, people placed mementos in the bottom to remember their loved ones.
“People have brought flags out,” he said. “Quite a number of people have come out with ashes of a friend or relative and asked for their ashes to be spread here.”
Lt. Col. Ryan Yantis, who served in the U.S. Army, was working at the Pentagon on 9/11. He said Thursday's flag-raising event came at the end of he and his wife’s week-long vacation to South Dakota. The couple is from Illinois.
He said they heard about it from two veterans while visiting Deadwood.
“This is outstanding,” Yantis said. “Just the sense of community and the organizers doing their best to be organized. We have several hundred folks and there’s no fighting, no yelling, just folks working together to make something happen. I’m glad to be a part of it, proud to be a part of it.”
Yantis was a major on Sept. 11, 2011, when terrorists hijacked four passenger airliners bound for California and used them to attack the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia. He said the morning was like any other before reports of what was happening in New York were received.
He said he was in the Pentagon with a colonel trying to find a meeting room to discuss what help could be sent to New York if needed when they stopped at a construction door between corridors four and five.
They walked into a conference room at 9:37 a.m., the same time the commercial airliner hit corridor four.
Yantis said he and his other service members carried people out of the building.
To start 2021’s flag raising ceremony, the Buffalo Chip raised a 50-by-80-foot flag for the first time in several years. Woodruff said the flag raised Thursday was a re-creation of one given to the campground by a man who died soon after the donation.
Woodruff said the new flag is American-made.
Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden attended the event and said seeing the flags makes him smile.
“It’s just really appropriate we take the time and honor people that made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and our rights and freedoms,” he said.
Rhoden said he remembers when his brother, who served in Vietnam, sent home tape recordings of what he was going through at the time.
“I think we’re learning a lesson right now in the United States that we need to remember what that service brought us to,” he said. “If a nation doesn’t remember its history, it’s destined to repeat it. We’ve lost a lot of lives in the U.S. through the years to protect our rights and freedoms, and we need to always remember that.”
