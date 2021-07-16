Buffalo Chip flag-raising ceremony honors soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice

“He loved to ride,” Dwyer said.

Booth said his grandson came to Freedom Field to honor the fallen whenever he was in Sturgis.

The annual ceremony began about 20 years ago, initially honoring those who died while fighting in the Iraq War. Each flag represented one American life lost with a soldier’s name on each flag, but as the count drew, space ran out. The flags are now a tribute to all active and retired soldiers who died in the line of duty.

Buffalo Chip President and CEO Rod Woodruff said whenever concrete was getting poured for the flag stands, people placed mementos in the bottom to remember their loved ones.

“People have brought flags out,” he said. “Quite a number of people have come out with ashes of a friend or relative and asked for their ashes to be spread here.”

Lt. Col. Ryan Yantis, who served in the U.S. Army, was working at the Pentagon on 9/11. He said Thursday's flag-raising event came at the end of he and his wife’s week-long vacation to South Dakota. The couple is from Illinois.

He said they heard about it from two veterans while visiting Deadwood.