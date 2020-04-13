Buffalo Chip not included in new rural Sturgis ambulance district

The at-times contentious issue was raised to another level a year ago when the Sturgis City Council voted to redraw its ambulance boundaries leaving out areas outside the city, including a number of campgrounds that host thousands of motorcycle rally campers each year unless a means of funding up $60,000 annually to pay for the rural service could be found.

A December 2018 county election to establish a pair of fire and ambulance districts failed.

Ainslie said cutting off ambulance service to the Buffalo Chip is “keeping true with the idea that the council has established for several years that if you are making use of that service, you help pay for that service,” he said.

The deadline to file candidate petitions for five seats on the district board is Friday, April 17.

An election to select the board would be set in May, but only if more than five candidates file petitions.

Woodruff said he is waiting for the results of the process to choose a board of the district.

“When the board gets elected, we’ll see,” he said.

And on Tuesday, the Meade County Commission is expected to formally declare the formation of the new rural ambulance district.

