Buffalo Chip not included in new rural Sturgis ambulance district

STURGIS | The Sturgis City Council last week voted to delay redrawing service boundaries for its ambulance service until January 2021.
The move allows a voter-approved rural ambulance district to elect a board of directors and begin collecting revenue to pay for ambulance service outside of the city.
But one area apparently not included in the rural ambulance district is the Buffalo Chip Campground three miles east of Sturgis, which stands to lose its ambulance service May 1 and that comes as a surprise to founder and owner Rod Woodruff.
Woodruff said before the March 23 election county voters registered in the town of Buffalo Chip, separate of the motorcycle rally campground property, would not vote in the rural ambulance district election in Sturgis.
He said comments by Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie at the March 6 City Council meeting, stating that the Buffalo Chip property “had opted out” of the new district were news to him.
“I don’t know why Buffalo Chip as a property wasn’t included in the district. I assumed it was,” Woodruff said.
“If Mr. Ainslie by his own authority could kick us out of that,” Woodruff said. “That would be a new thing for me.”
Voters overwhelmingly approved the new ambulance district, whose board would set annual fees to pay for the service.
The at-times contentious issue was raised to another level a year ago when the Sturgis City Council voted to redraw its ambulance boundaries leaving out areas outside the city, including a number of campgrounds that host thousands of motorcycle rally campers each year unless a means of funding up $60,000 annually to pay for the rural service could be found.
A December 2018 county election to establish a pair of fire and ambulance districts failed.
Ainslie said cutting off ambulance service to the Buffalo Chip is “keeping true with the idea that the council has established for several years that if you are making use of that service, you help pay for that service,” he said.
The deadline to file candidate petitions for five seats on the district board is Friday, April 17.
An election to select the board would be set in May, but only if more than five candidates file petitions.
Woodruff said he is waiting for the results of the process to choose a board of the district.
“When the board gets elected, we’ll see,” he said.
And on Tuesday, the Meade County Commission is expected to formally declare the formation of the new rural ambulance district.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.