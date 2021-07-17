Buffalo Chip says many who are making reservations for the rally are newcomers

Rod Woodruff said the Buffalo Chip is staffed and ready to roll for the 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
"So far, I can't tell you that we're short anywhere," the president and CEO of the campground said Thursday. "I don't think we're an exception."
Woodruff said the people who have worked for the campground previously are returning. He also said they still have open campground spots.
He said about 80% of recent reservations were made by people who have never been to Sturgis before.
"We're looking at a new crowd," he said. "We'll see when they get here if they're younger, but it's a new crowd. ... It's delightful. They're going to come back, too, and have a fun time and they're going to want to come back."
Woodruff also said he would "let other people do the prognostications" and make his guess on attendance in September.
The Buffalo Chip released its complete lineup for the 81st Rally, which includes classic rock and country artists. The completed lineup includes Matt Stell, The Cherry Bombs, Thunderosa, Big Skillet and DJ Hulio. Headliners include Kid Rock, ZZ Top, Clint Black, Shinedown, Stone Temple Pilots and P.O.D.
Woodruff said reservations were made before the artists were booked.
"People are coming because they know we're going to put on a show, they know we're going to take care of them, they know they have a place to come," he said.
The Buffalo Chip will celebrate its 40th anniversary this year. The 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally will be Aug. 6-15.
A full list of the lineup, as well as tickets and reservations, can be found on the Buffalo Chip's website at www.buffalochip.com.
