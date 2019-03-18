STURGIS | The disputed Town of Buffalo Chip will stop collecting sales, service and use taxes on July 1, while a potential appeal of a circuit court ruling setting aside the campground’s incorporation proceeds.
The three-member Buffalo Chip town board voted to repeal a 2015 ordinance allowing the collection of 2 percent municipal taxes, meaning the campground will not collect tax revenues through this year’s period of the Sturgis motorcycle rally.
Buffalo Chip attorney Kent Hagg of Rapid City said the move is in response to a 4th Circuit Court judge’s February ruling that the campground, located 3 miles east of Sturgis, failed to meet the residential requirements of a state law in its petition to become a municipality.
In a written ruling filed Feb. 22, Judge Gordon Swanson ordered the town of Buffalo Chip to be dissolved, ruling the campground did not have at least 100 permanent residents as required by state codified laws at the time of its incorporation in 2015.
Hagg said earlier this month that Buffalo Chip would appeal the decision and added that the filing of a notice to appeal would stay the judge’s decision and allow the Buffalo Chip to continue to operate as a municipality "until the Supreme Court rules otherwise.”
But Hagg said Thursday that any appeal likely would not be argued before the state’s high court before the campground’s busiest retail sales tax collection period, which is late July and August during the Sturgis motorcycle rally.
Repeal of the sales tax ordinance was approved on its second reading on March 11 to head off any issues with already collected sales tax revenues if the Supreme Court upholds the lower court ruling that Buffalo Chip is not a municipality, Hagg said.
“We thought it was prudent to simplify things in the event we didn’t prevail at the Supreme Court level,” Hagg said.
The Meade County Commission and a majority of more than 40 voters registering the campground as their residence for voting purposes led to the campground becoming a municipality in a 2015 election.
Since then, the city of Sturgis, the state’s Municipal League and other county voters have opposed the Buffalo Chip’s incorporation in a legal tug-of-war well into its fourth year.
The town has been collecting tax revenues, even as the legal battle over its incorporation continues to be waged.
According to state revenue department figures for the calendar year of 2018, the Buffalo Chip owed $51,329.65 in municipal sales tax on taxable sales of $2,566,482.18.
Those taxable sales included transportation, communications electric, gas and sanitary services, along with wholesale and retail sales and other services.
Hagg said repeal of the ordinance was timed to give the state revenue department at least 90 days notice of any change in tax implementation or rates in advance of the July 1 effective date.
He said the repeal of the tax ordinance doesn’t mean the campground is giving up on its quest to continue as a municipality.
Hagg said the codified law in place in 2015 required municipalities to have at least 100 residents “or” 30 voters. In 2016, the state Legislature changed the law to require municipalities to have at least 100 residents “and” 45 voters.
More than 50 voters legally listed the Buffalo Chip as their address of record in 2015, he said.
“We are very confident we will prevail when the law is truly applied to the situation,” Hagg said.