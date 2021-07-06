Buffalo woman identified as fatality in car-motorcycle crash

A 72-year-old Buffalo woman has been identified as the person who died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Belle Fourche.

Preliminary information indicates that a 2006 Harley Davidson trike was northbound on U.S. Highway 85 when it was struck by an eastbound 2005 Chevrolet Malibu as the car attempted to cross the highway.

Both occupants on the trike were thrown from the vehicle. Diana Davis, the passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene. Chuck Davis, Sr., of Buffalo, the 75-year-old driver, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Spearfish hospital. Neither occupant was wearing a helmet.

Jeanette Hoff of Belle Fourche, the 78-year-old driver of the Chevrolet, received minor injuries, but was not transported. She was wearing a seat belt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation. All information is preliminary at this time.

