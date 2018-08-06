The influence of Rapid City’s building community will be tested in the coming weeks after Mayor Steve Allender’s proposed 2019 budget included fee increases for building permits.
Following Allender’s presentation and at the start of the Rapid City Council meeting, numerous members of the Black Hills Home Builders Association and South Dakota Home Builders Association criticized the proposed fee increases that would create a flat rate of $5.50 per $1,000 of a home’s valuation and raise an estimated additional $203,000 in 2019 for the city’s general fund.
The city’s current building permit fee schedule uses a tiered system that hasn’t been updated in more than 25 years, Allender noted in a July 31 memo to the council and in his presentation Monday night. More than 90 percent of construction projects would see a decrease in their building permit fees, according to city provided data. Under the proposed fee structure, only building permits for residential homes valued over $145,000 would rise, while all fees for all homes below that threshold would decrease. For commercial properties, the threshold would be $1,050,000.
But to members of the home builders association, the increased revenue collected by the city wouldn’t offset the loss of new construction and growth and would exacerbate the lack of affordable housing opportunities in Rapid City.
“You need to take affordability into consideration when you’re looking at anything that raises the cost of a home,” said Jeff Lage, a former South Dakota Home Builders Association president and proprietor of Lage Construction.
Lage cited national studies that he said found that for every $1,000 increase in a home’s price, around 150,000 people could no longer qualify for the necessary home loan. Any fee increases, he said, would be pushed down onto the consumer.
Dean Hedrick, president of the Black Hills Home Builders Association, criticized Allender’s lack of communication with the home building industry, saying he never received answers to a list of questions he sent to Allender until he was contacted by media who had answers to his questions. Calling the past city and home builders association relationship “a partnership,” Hedrick said that was no longer the case.
The building permit fee increases came as part of Allender’s proposed budget that looks to diversify the city’s revenue generation sources and move away from what Allender continues to characterize as an “overreliance on sales tax revenue.”
While the area’s overall gross domestic product, taxable sales (1.8 percent), population (2.32 percent), tourism (7.4 percent) and enplanements all rose in 2017, a 41.8 percent decrease in farm incomes disrupted the city’s revenue stream, Allender said. He also opined that too much attention is directed to city expenses and not enough conversation focuses on city revenue generation. Upping the city’s fees for things like water and building permits, Allender said, were long overdue and would help reduce the city’s reliance on volatile sales tax collections.
Overall, Allender’s projections for general fund revenue would see a 0.95 percent rise to $66,132,849 in 2019. The general fund expenditures would rise 0.24 percent to $60,518,494. Allender said the biggest challenge he faced in crafting the proposal was trying to create a balanced budget that was also sustainable.
“I’m not sure today which one we have created,” he said.
Under Allender’s proposal, no undesignated cash reserves would be needed to balance the budget. In the 2018 budget, about $1.4 million was used.
But it remains to be seen whether his proposal will be sustainable or approved without extensive alterations by the council. A 2.5 percent decrease in funding to the Journey Museum, Cornerstone Rescue Mission, Lifeways, Performing Arts Center, Arts Contingency Fund and Human Services Fund are among the cuts. So is a 6.5 percent cut in funding to the city’s public works department and a 5.1 percent cut to the library’s funding.