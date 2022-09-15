Building Blocks: Capt. James Johns finds moments to change world

Though it wasn’t his original plan, South Dakota is home for the Rapid City Police Department’s Capt. James Johns.

His goal early on was to be a police officer. His plan was to be an officer for a few years in the Rapid City Police Department and then move back to Alaska, where he lived the longest before South Dakota, and become a trooper.

“But things change,” he said.

Twenty-seven years later, Johns is still here with retirement on the horizon. However, he won’t be returning to Alaska. He said he and his wife are happy to stay on their land in South Dakota.

Johns said his dad was in the military so the family moved around a lot. He said his earliest memories are from Alaska.

“Alaska is about the greatest place for a little kid to grow up, especially if they like doing things like hunting and fishing,” he said.

It’s also where Johns got “the bug” for being an officer. He said his dad’s best friend, John Adams, was a state trooper. To this day, the two stay in touch.

“It really is kind of just a bug that gets into you,” he said. “You really want to become part of something, and law enforcement... it’s a great career. It’s been very wonderful for me, helped me raise my family, so I have no complaints about moving forward.”

He said he wanted to change the world as an officer.

From Alaska the family moved to Spokane, Wash., and then to Rapid City with the arrival of the B-1 bomber at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

“We were very fortunate in that he was either going to go to Dallas, Texas, or he was going to come here, and thank God we came here because Texas is nothing but hot,” he said.

Johns said he wasn’t the best student.

“You know, school is an acquired taste and some of us are really good at it and some of us aren’t,” he said.

After graduating from Central High School, he took a year off to see the world.

He said he quickly realized in order for him to become a police officer, he was going to need an education. Johns said Western Dakota Tech had just begun its law enforcement technology program designed to get people into law enforcement. He said he joined the second class of the program.

Johns said he was too young to become an officer when he graduated, so he and a friend took their associate’s degrees to Chadron State College in Chadron, Neb., received 66 credits and worked toward a bachelor’s in criminal justice.

When he graduated, Johns applied with the Rapid City Police Department. He was originally told no.

“Then out of the blue, then-Sgt. Ed Hofkamp contacted me by phone. I was cutting sod at a Valley Green sod farm and he called and said, ‘Are you still interested in becoming a Rapid City police officer?’” Johns said. “I said I was and so on a quick turnaround, I quit cutting sod and Oct. 1 of ‘95, I started here at the Rapid City PD.”

Johns said he’s one of the few in the department that’s had a position everywhere in the department. He was a patrol officer, detective, juvenile sergeant, patrol sergeant, traffic division lieutenant, criminal investigation division captain, patrol commander and back to captain of investigations. He said most recently he’s taken over the duties of the assistant acting chief while the assistant chief is at the FBI National Academy doing training.

Johns said there are a number of cases that have stuck with him over the years like the July 13, 2001 Cameron Ebel homicide. Ebel was 15 years old when he died at Rapid City Regional Hospital after being beaten to death by Stephen Russel Harrison, who was 18 at the time. He pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter Sept. 30, 2002 in a plea deal that dropped the original first- and second-degree murder charges and was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

He said the Larissa Lonehill homicide also hangs over his career. Lonehill was 21 when she went missing in October 2016.

“We don’t know where Larissa is, we’ve never found her, and odds of us being able to find her are going to be pretty minimal,” Johns said. “That one hurts because Larissa’s mom and Larissa’s family deserve to know where she’s at and the truth about what happened to her. Unfortunately we’re never going to be in a position to get that one taken care of.”

Johns said the Jessica Rehfeld homicide is another major investigation that sticks with him. He said it was a long investigation and there are “very bad people” locked up now. Rehfeld, 22, was killed in May 2015 in a contract killing.

Johns said the case was a team effort, and he will always be impressed and thankful for the ability of the team and detectives he’s worked with.

Outside of the department, Johns said he is first and foremost a husband and a father. He enjoys fishing, but isn’t able to do it near as often as he would like. He said he thinks that’s one of the reasons he’s retiring. He said as the commander of investigations or patrol, he’s on call, and the moment he thinks he can put the boat on the lake, he gets a call.

Johns also said when you’ve been doing the job long enough, things weigh you down.

“There are things that are bad out there, we learn to live with them, we learn to process them and we learn to deal with them as best we can,” he said. “But you know, you live with your demons long enough and all of a sudden they become your friends.”

Johns said he’s proud of the department for taking a proactive approach in dealing with officer wellness and making sure officers are able to process what they’ve been through.

Johns said he wanted to change the world as a young officer. Now with a retirement date set for Sept. 30 and being able to look back, he knows he didn’t.

“The reality is we can’t save the world, but you find the little moments, you find the little people that you can help, the little times that are good things that happen,” he said. “There’s enough of those that are out there that you can smile about and be proud of.”