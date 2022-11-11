Building Blocks: Grandview secretary led by faith

Joleen Ericks is guided by faith, both in marriage and raising her family.

Ericks is currently a secretary at Grandview Elementary School where she has served for 20 years, although she has been with Rapid City Area Schools for 21 years. She will retire at the end of the school year.

Ericks grew up in Rapid City and attended public schools, graduating from Central High School.

She said she did not go to college but did get married to a local who worked for the phone company. She said they lived in Minneapolis, Sioux Falls and Denver before they had the opportunity to come back to Rapid City in 1999.

At first, Ericks worked in Rapid City as a church secretary, but once the district raised the pay, she worked at her alma mater for a year and then applied for the position at Grandview.

However, Ericks used to educate her own children.

"I did home daycare for 14 years so I could be home with my kids," she said. "When my youngest was in first grade and we moved to Colorado, that's when I decided it was time to get out in the real world."

Ericks said she decided she wanted to stay home with her kids when she was pregnant with her first child in Rapid City.

"It was great being home with my kids," she said. "There were struggles with it of course, as any job, but I'm very thankful I did it, I was home with my kids during that time."

Ericks said she tried to do a structured daycare where she tried preschool. She said her kids were prepared to go into elementary school when they did.

"I just think it was great for them, for me to be home with them during their younger years," she said.

Ericks said she loved watching her kids play baseball and basketball while they were growing up. She said it was their life for years, and now she and her husband get to watch their grandkids play.

She said the family traveled to Dallas one year for the Little League World Series and to Arizona for her son's basketball games.

Ericks said her granddaughters play basketball and volleyball, both grandsons play baseball and basketball, and one plays football.

She and her husband have been married for 45 years. Ericks said the secret is having God by their side, loving their family and having time for each other.

Ericks said faith is very important to their family and God is a very big part of their lives.

She said she always went to church. She grew up Lutheran and her husband grew up Baptist. Ericks said she started going to church with her husband and they remained faithful in attendance.

"We went faithfully with our kids throughout, and I think that's a big part of why things went really well," Ericks said.

She said her kids were involved in church and the family had great friends in church.

"We just really believe that having faith in God is a part of your life, should be a big part of your life, and it makes things go a lot easier," Ericks said.

Ericks said she decided to retire because she'll be 65 soon and wanted to have time for her and her husband to travel. She said they want to go to Florida, where one of her daughters is, and to see their grandkids play sports.

"It's just that time in our life to do that," she said. "You see so many other people that don't retire and things happen in their lives and it's like why? Why didn't you enjoy your life when you got to that point."

Ericks said she has loved working at Grandview and she doesn't regret anything she's done in her life.

"I've never regretted not going to college," she said. "I feel like I did well, we did well with what we've had and we made it work. God has always provided for us."