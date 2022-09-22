Building Blocks: Lori Ruthford sees change over 38 years

Lori Ruthford went from grading her teddy bears’ assignments to going into her 38th year teaching students at West Middle School.

The eighth-grade Language Arts educator now teaches at the same middle school she went through in the Rapid City Area Schools system. Ruthford grew up in Rapid City and attended South Canyon and Pinedale elementaries, West Middle School and graduated from Stevens High School.

Ruthford said she always knew she wanted to be a teacher.

“I was that goofy kid who, when I was little, I used to take all my stuffed animals and just put them on my bed, on the floor, I made a classroom,” she said. “I made worksheets for them, I corrected their work, and I just always wanted to teach. As I was going through school, I helped a lot of my friends when they were having a hard time.”

Ruthford said her father, Bob Bsharah, went back to college to get his teaching degree when she was in elementary school and her mom Audrey worked nights at the hospital. On the weekends, her dad would take her and her siblings to the hills or a park.

“Lots of times he would be working on his homework for college, so we just had really good role models,” she said. “My mom read to us all the time.”

Saturday mornings, their family would go to the library and walk home with five books each. A week or two later they would get a new stack of books.

“Reading was always important and education was always very important,” Ruthford said. “School was our job and we were expected to do well and behave, and get as good of grades as we were capable of getting, so it was always a high priority.”

Ruthford said it was always a high priority from her parents to go to college. After she graduated from Stevens in 1980, she went to Northern State College (now University) in Aberdeen, graduating in 1984. She later got her master’s degree from South Dakota State University’s satellite office at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

She said her time in Aberdeen was really her only years away from Rapid City.

“I came back and married my high school sweetheart,” she said.

Ruthford then taught as a substitute for one year and was hired the following year.

She said the Madeline picture books got her into reading, and Nancy Drew became one of her favorites in elementary school.

“I’ve always been somebody who likes historical fiction,” Ruthford said. “I wasn’t a huge history fan unless I was reading about it through someone else’s experience that way, so whether it was fiction or nonfiction reading, learning history through stories has always been something I’ve enjoyed.”

Ruthford said historical fiction is her favorite genre to read, particularly World War II books.

“The bravery of the people, whether they were in a camp, whether they were hiding someone, part of the resistance, I always ask myself, ‘Would you be brave enough?’” she said. “‘Would you be brave enough to hide someone? Would you be brave enough to do this or that?’”

Ruthford said a lot has changed during her time teaching, but deep down the students haven’t.

“Kids have always come to us needing structure, needing to feel loved, having somebody praise them for what they’re good at, not pointing out their flaws,” she said. “I think that at school, we have that opportunity all the time.”

She said some kids don’t have structure, but when they’re at school in her classroom, they know what’s expected of them. She also said there will always be kids who push the limits and those who are super conforming, but they see more kids who experienced trauma.

Ruthford said sometimes she’s not sure if there are more who have it or if they’re better at identifying it, but they’re finding ways to help the kids.

“I just think that in our society, our school kids are a reflection of society and as we are seeing more things go on in our community — acts of violence — we see that reflected,” she said. “Kids become a little calloused toward violence. Something that would have shocked the kids when I was first teaching doesn’t shock them now. Kids are bolder now.”

She said students are now more likely to question or talk back to a teacher. Ruthford said she thinks it’s OK to question, but in a polite way. She said in her class, students learn how to speak to adults and how to treat people. She said she’s also teaching her students how to find what they need to know, how to find reliable information, how to find truthful information and find reputable resources.

Ruthford said she has learned from her students as well, including how important it is to be a good listener and not to form judgments before hearing the other side. She said building relationships by getting to know students by listening and communication is vital.

She said she’s also learned how to be more of a resilient person. She said her mother died of brain cancer back in March and her husband had a heart attack a month later and had to have surgery. Ruthford said she was honest with her students and they were respectful and kind.

“I think it helped them to see me as a teacher,” she said. “We didn’t swell on it, but that whole piece of being resilient, you have to be able to overcome. You have to be able to say, OK, that’s happening.”

Ruthford said through communication and honesty, her classes have mutual respect. She said she tells them from the beginning that she will always treat them with respect.

“I think we have to be the role model of what we have, what we want them to become, if they aren’t already that way,” she said.

Outside of the classroom, Ruthford said she loves to walk. In the mornings she will walk her dog, typically a golden retriever, and will walk at the mall with her husband. She said she also reads. Ruthford said she’s currently reading “The Maidens” by Alex Michaelides.