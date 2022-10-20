Building Blocks: Officer finds home, love of horses in Rapid City

Kyle Akers knew he was going to college, but he didn't know what he was going to do with his life.

"My mom was very adamant that I was going to college, so I did go — I was undecided for several years," he said.

Akers said he went to college part-time for a couple of years and took six years to get his bachelor's degree. He said about midway through his college career, he picked criminal justice.

He is now in his 28th year with the Rapid City Police Department.

Akers is a senior officer in the Quality of Life Unit, which is a street outreach team meeting those living outside to build relationships and connect them with resources.

He said the Rapid City Police Department came out to his college in 1994 in Moorhead, Minnesota, which was about 10 miles from his hometown of Glyndon, a farming community.

Akers said when he initially started in criminal justice, he wanted to go into conservation, like Game, Fish & Parks, but those jobs were super-competitive. He decided after he graduated he needed a job and wanted to get away.

Akers said he was in his skills class to become certifiable in Minnesota when he applied to Rapid City. He said he had completed his oral interview and the physical fitness test. Later, they told him thank you but try again next time.

He was later called and asked if he was still interested. Akers said yes. He came back for further testing and got the job offer.

"Everything in the back of my pickup truck, a U-Haul and drive across the state," he said.

Akers said he was one of the first officers hired under the COPS grant and was part of a large class — he said there were 14 of them all at once.

He said they started with field training and once that was completed, they were assigned to shifts. He said he worked three and a half years in investigations, mostly covering domestic violence investigations. Akers said the almost rest of his career he was on patrol as a sector officer on the north side of town.

Akers said he primarily worked the East North Street area. Two years ago he joined the Quality of Life Unit.

"(A lot of the same) people that I knew from the sectors on working in the north side of town are the clients I have now," he said. "People that I've known for my whole career, I'm seeing now and now they're aging out of this lifestyle and they want help, so it's kind of gone full circle."

Akers said he wanted a change and being able to follow through with people he met on the job may have helped with reducing burnout.

Outside of the office, Akers spends time with his horses. He said he rides several nights a week, but only got his first horses about two years ago.

He and his family took a vacation to the Grand Canyon and did a mule ride along the rim.

"That was the first time I'd ever been on a horse or mule, so after that I just decided I wanted to buy some," Akers said. "We had bought the property we live on five years ago and our plan was to eventually get horses."

Before he got horses, he was into riding bikes and outdoor hobbies. He said it helps put everything into perspective.

Other than that, Akers has a family with five kids that take up much of his time, so they mostly spend time together as a family.

Over time, Akers said he saw a lot of employees come and go from the police department and he wonders why it happens.

"South Dakota (hasn't been) the highest-paying state, but you don't become a civil servant to become rich in any state," Akers said.

He said the mayor, city council and police chiefs over the past few years have stepped up to increase wages, and they're now very competitive.

As for change Akers would still like to see, he said he would like the community to continue to make better strides toward combating its high degree of substance abuse.

"Every aspect of it affects everybody," he said. "It affects homeless people, it affects business owners, it affects people coming downtown to shop."

Akers said he doesn't know what he would do in retirement, although it's not on the horizon any time soon. He said he might like to do something in the equine industry, whether it's more time to buy, train and sell trail horses or just riding.