Building blocks: RCAS teacher dedicates life to students

Al Johnson is a thief and encourages his students to be the same.

The self-proclaimed product of the Rapid City Area Schools system is in his 36th year teaching, and said he and other teachers steal from each other.

“I tell the kids we’re thieves and we want you to be a thief also, steal from me, my knowledge and make it your own and claim it,” Johnson said.

And Johnson has stolen from the best of them, particularly when he had his own classroom for about 31 years and continues to use those lessons as a homebound teacher. The homebound program allows educators to serve as a liaison between schools and students that are physically unable to come to school for an extended period of time.

He even stole from his favorite teachers growing up, which include Mrs. Dorothy Kuhlavery, Mrs. Bonnie Kjerstedt and Mrs. Ruth Benson.

Johnson said his parents, LaVern and Mary Ann Johnson, valued education.

“My pops always said that he was an eighth-grade graduate, mama was a high school (graduate), so education was very important at home,” he said. “We knew from an early age that we were going to secondary, post-secondary education somehow.”

Johnson went to Canyon Lake Elementary School and graduated from Stevens High School. He received degrees from South Dakota Mines in mathematics and spent two years in the seminary trying to discern whether he wanted to be a priest.

He said he took what he thought was going to be a year off, but it was the same time that western South Dakota’s St. Martin’s closed down and there was no St. Thomas More.

“There was no way to teach,” he said.

Johnson said he decided to substitute teach at what was then South Junior High School. He said South needed a teacher for the Learning Center Room and he was offered the position. He told the principal he would be there for one year because he intended to go back to the seminary.

“Thirty-five years later, still here,” he said. “Honestly if I would have been told we’re going to have a high school and you could teach at it, I probably never would have left, but I’ve enjoyed what we’ve done for so long that yeah, it was a no-brainer.”

Since then, Johnson picked up a master’s degree in education. He said it was his students, who he refers to as his kids, and his coworkers that spurred him on. He taught math for many years.

“I’ve always for some reason been able to connect with the kids that were sort of on-the-edge-type kids, and that was just a wonderful thing,” he said. “We get our energy from the kids, so when the kids are there and they understand it and get it, that gives you more energy and it just feeds back and forth.

“You want them to do well, it isn’t so much for you but it’s seeing the light shine in their eyes, ‘I got this,’” Johnson said. “It’s like yeah, you’ve always had it, you just had to discover it yourself. You could do it, and that’s what keeps me around even today.”

He said he has remained in contact with students over the years, even serving as the best man in one’s wedding — that student later served as Johnson’s best man when he got married to his wife Christie of 27 years, who Johnson described as his hero, best friend and reason he’s able to do everything he does.

Whether it’s a student from his five years at South Junior High, two years at Central High School, near decade at South Middle School, two years at Stevens High School, 11 years at West Middle School or his five years as a homebound teacher, Johnson has a rule — he won’t approach a student until they approach him first outside the classroom.

Then he’s happy to introduce them to his wife or any of his six children, two of whom are current teachers, one who is studying to become a teacher, and one who is a senior at Stevens High School.

Johnson’s life largely revolves around education — almost every Friday night for the last 30 years, he can be found at O’Harra Stadium on the ramps watching football games.

“I only have to decide how to cheer one game a year,” he said, referring to the rivalry between Stevens and Central.

Johnson said he used to be so busy with invitations to high school graduations that he and his wife would make Excel spreadsheets.

He said his own kids were involved in cheer, dance, sports and theatre, so he’s been to many games and shows. During the summer — apart from when his kids were growing up — he takes odd jobs, most recently a mowing job with his son.

Johnson has not only the memories of events and students in the classroom, but he also has hundreds of letters from students, many of which are in boxes at home. He has a few in his desk at Rapid City High School. He also has artifacts from students, like art creations and yearbooks, and Snoopy and Peanuts items from students who pay attention to his collection.

Johnson emulates the teachers he’s learned from and those he’s worked with — including his homebound partner Leah Oxner — and said there are many in RCAS.

“There’s been some great teachers, very good teachers, and there are currently some wonderful ones, ones more deserving to be interviewed by you than me,” he said.