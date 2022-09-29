Building Blocks: Science teacher continues projects despite building change

Brenda Murphey may only get to look at her most impactful project at South Middle School for the next two years as the school builds its new building.

"Just for the kids and for the fact that it's sending South Middle School off on a good note," she said.

Murphey, who has been an educator for approximately 30 years, is now a seventh-grade science teacher at South Middle School for six or seven years. She said during last school year she would stand in the hall during hall duty and looked out to see a courtyard filled with dirt and concrete.

"It was so depressing to me, and I've always wanted to do a garden with kids," she said.

When the school lost a portion of the area to construction as a new building is underway, students lost an outside area to explore and play.

Some doors were boarded up and the courtyard became the go-to place for students.

"I'm like, you know, if this is all that they have, we've got to make it nice for them," Murphey said. "Everybody would tell me, 'Oh, there's only two more years. There's only two more years, why are you putting your money into this?'

"I said there's two more years and those sixth-graders that are coming up, this is all they're going to have," Murphey said.

So she got to work and enlisted the help of Black Hills Special Services Cooperative. Malachi Nelson, Discover the Valley Site Coordinator for Black Hills Special Services Cooperative, said he applied for the South Middle School After School Grant, which is a little over $1 million over five years. He said the money is for staffing, feeding and helping students, and running clubs like the the Home and Garden Club the school started to help with the creation of the courtyard garden and play area.

The garden is complete with a foursquare area, pickleball court, vegetable garden and flower garden. Murphey said there are also other opportunities for teachers to use the area for curriculum-based learning.

Nelson said there were 30 students in the club over the summer with 140 now helping during the school year.

Murphey said there were days she and Nelson would get to work on the courtyard around 6 a.m. She said they were also helped by a custodian named Christian and other faculty at the school.

Murphey said they weren't able to put the sod down until the morning of open house just before Labor Day.

"It's kind of transformed it from something that's bleak and I would say dark... to something that's uplifting and happy and the kids can come in and be respectful," she said.

But there's more Murphey would like to do, she said. She hopes to get a couple bales of hay and pumpkins and create a scarecrow that looks like Auguste Rodin's "The Thinker."

The garden isn't Murphey's only project. This year her class will learn about biomimicry through the study of bees. She said she received beehives and bee suits to work on the project this year after taking a biomimicry class at South Dakota Mines.