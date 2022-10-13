Building Blocks: Stevens PE teacher pushes through adversity, change

Fifth grade was, to some extent, life-changing for Kerry Beyer.

She started playing basketball, where she said she wore jeans to the first few practices. It set her on a path of physical education, coaching and teaching science.

This year, Beyer celebrates 32 years of teaching; 31 are from teaching at Stevens High School in Rapid City.

"I didn't want to (play basketball). I was afraid, but then sports and all of that became my passion," she said. "I'm the kind of person that has that fear of putting themselves out there. You just find it in you to get yourself out there."

Beyer is in her second year teaching physical education at Stevens and is currently an assistant coach for discus and shot put. She previously taught biology and anatomy to juniors and seniors at Stevens.

Beyer said her teacher, Mr. Dahlberg's, encouragement her fifth-grade year brought basketball and a love for education and teaching to her life.

Beyer grew up in Piedmont on her parents' land where they worked and spent time outside. She said she didn't want to start basketball with all the other girls, but Dahlberg said she should try it.

"Then I did, I fell in love with it, found out that I can be pretty good at some of those things," she said. "You work hard enough at anything, you can get better and I just loved it."

Beyer played on the traveling basketball team at Sturgis Brown High School. She also managed for the wrestling team in the winter and loved lifting weights.

She said she was always in the gym and followed her older brother around, which is how she got into discus. When she was in the ninth grade, Beyer was on the varsity track team, so sports have always been part of her life.

Beyer said she probably coaches the way she does based on how her coach, Tim Drone, coached.

"He was another one that really inspired me to continue the idea of being a teacher, being a coach," she said.

Beyer said Dahlberg's influence is partially why she made the decision to go to Northern State University in Aberdeen where she earned her degree in biology and physical education.

"I almost didn't go into education," she said. "I still always felt like I wanted to be an educator, but I had some of my professors at Northern, my biology professors were like, 'Have you ever thought about taking the MCAT,' 'Have you ever thought about going into med school?'

"Inside of me I just kept thinking, 'I've always wanted to be a teacher. I've got to give this a try."

Beyer said she did have a taste of teaching through coaching seventh-grade volleyball in Aberdeen her freshman year of college. She said she realized she may like coaching more than teaching in a classroom, but she loved teaching science, specifically anatomy and physiology.

"But there's something that I loved about coaching," Beyer said. "When you walk into the gym, I don't know — it's the environment, the space, it was always a feel-good for me. When I would go to practices in high school, I just, this is like home."

However, she only coached the team for a year. Afterward, though, she coached Parks and Recreation T-Ball and softball in Aberdeen to continue her coaching in the summer.

Beyer spent her first year teaching an eighth-grade science class at Whittier Middle School in Sioux Falls. She said that first class was difficult and saw many issues, but it didn't deter her.

After that year, she and her husband decided to move to Rapid City so he could attend South Dakota Mines. That's when Beyer got the job at Stevens. She started in 1991.

Now, Beyer teaches freshmen PE. She said the students are the biggest part of what she does.

"I think it's a double-edged sword — I think they keep you young, but at the same time, they can really age you," she said with a laugh. "They keep you young and active and you're trying to keep up with them, but then you're also like, 'Oh my God, how many more gray hairs am I going to have to deal with you."

Beyer said as she looks at getting to retirement, she knows it's close, but she doesn't feel like she's ready. She said she could retire at any time, but she still enjoys her job, her coworkers and the PE department.