Senior Airman Jeffrey Howard, from left, and Airmen 1st Class James Glavine and Luciano Oddo, build inert bombs Friday at Ellsworth Air Force Base. "The 28th Munitions Squadron builds and maintains the weapons our B-1 aircrews use," said Chief Master Sgt. Patrick VanVranken, the squadron superintendent, in a media release. "Whether it's for training or combat, our Airmen ensure a high standard of munitions are carried on the bomber."
Senior Airman Jeffrey Howard, left, and Airman 1st Class Lonoke Payne install a Joint Direct Attack Munitions tail kit on a bomb, which improves its accuracy and versatility. Once released from the aircraft, the JDAM autonomously navigates to the designated target.
Senior Airman Jeffrey Howard, from left, and Airmen 1st Class James Glavine and Luciano Oddo, build inert bombs Friday at Ellsworth Air Force Base. "The 28th Munitions Squadron builds and maintains the weapons our B-1 aircrews use," said Chief Master Sgt. Patrick VanVranken, the squadron superintendent, in a media release. "Whether it's for training or combat, our Airmen ensure a high standard of munitions are carried on the bomber."
Senior Airman Jeffrey Howard, left, and Airman 1st Class Lonoke Payne install a Joint Direct Attack Munitions tail kit on a bomb, which improves its accuracy and versatility. Once released from the aircraft, the JDAM autonomously navigates to the designated target.