Driving through the northeast part of Rapid City, one can’t help but note the buzz of construction activity on and next to the East North Street corridor headed toward Interstate 90 and beyond.
“Just a few years ago, there was nothing up there but Menards and 1st Interstate Bank,” said Rapid City communications director Darrell Shoemaker. “And now look at it.”
The frenzy includes the ongoing reconstruction of East Boulevard and East North Street, along with the renovation of the former Northgate Shopping Center, with Dream Design International developers Kyle Treloer and Hani Shafai transforming the former home of Big Kmart into Dakota Market Square.
Among a plethora of Dream Design’s high profile projects in that part of town, Shafai is also developing a 50-acre tract, called the Valley Park Subdivision, located northeast of Menards on North Creek Drive.
Valley Park is designed for a mix of commercial and light industrial businesses, Shafai said, and will even include a planned 100,000-square-foot warehouse and railroad spur for Rapid City, Pierre & Eastern trains hauling freight for local entities in need of rail access.
“There has been a lot of interest,” said Shafai.
The development will also extend North Valley Drive from Highway 44 to East North Street for access to Shepherd Hills subdivision, another large-scale Dream Design development, featuring single-family homes, mixed-used development and a 606-unit apartment complex tentatively named Tallgrass Apartments.
On Friday, multiple earthmovers were excavating simultaneously on the western corner of the site of the planned apartment complex to be developed by Sioux Falls-based Samuelson Development on land purchased from Dream Design.
Other nearby projects, two new retail buildings and the expansion of a recently opened child-care center are continuing or nearing completion along East North Street and North Creek Drive.
Across East North on Lando Lane, Street Image Truck and Auto Accessories will move from 1161 Deadwood Ave. to a new 9,200-square-foot sales and installation dealership, said owner Kevin Peyton.
Street Image started 15 years ago and is now leasing four different buildings at its original Deadwood Avenue location.
“Everything will be in one building now,” he said.
The business had already added another technician and will add one more for the new shop, he said.
“It will allow us to get more vehicles through the shop,” he said of the new location. “We were booked out almost two weeks now."
Street Image also operates a Spearfish store at 333 Heritage Drive, Suite 5.
In the 600 block of N. Creek Drive, Leap 2 Learn Educational Childcare is adding a second building right next door.
Owner Amie Ray said the new 7,000 square-foot building will host preschool kids ages 3-5, with the original Leap 2 Learn building, which opened in March of 2018, providing daycare for infants and toddlers.
The new building, which will include an indoor gym, should be open in January, Ray said.
Just up the street, a new Discount Tire dealer is set for 825 N. Creek Drive next to the recently completed 1st Interstate Bank branch.
Discount Tire public relations representative Bridget Rissmann said the new Rapid City Discount Tire is set to open in February, 2020.
According to the company website, founder Bruce T. Halle opened the first Discount Tire in Ann Arbor, Mich., in 1960.
The company grew to six stores by the end of the decade and now the Phoenix, Ariz.,-based company has more than 1,000 locations across 35 states. The nearest other Discount Tire location is in Cheyenne, Wyo.
Motorists on I-90 cannot miss the ongoing construction of a new 190,000-square-foot Fleet Farm store, which will offer hunting, fishing and outdoor equipment, clothing and boots, house wares, toys, home improvement, pets and wild bird, farm and livestock items, auto and ATV and more.
According to the Appleton, Wisc.-based company’s website, the Rapid City Fleet Farm is on track for opening in 2020 and expects to hire more than 200 employees.
The company opened its first South Dakota location in late May in Sioux Falls. Fleet Farm has 44 locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota, along with South Dakota.