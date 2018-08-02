The city's Building Services Division issued 372 building permits with a total valuation of $18.18 million in July, inching toward uncharted territory as it outpaces a record year in 2017.
For the first seven months of 2018, the city has issued a total of 2,223 building permits with a combined valuation of $247.7 million. In the first seven months of 2017, the city issued 1,818 building permits with a total valuation of $157.4 million.Overall in 2017, the city issued 3,936 building permits totaling $302.6 million, only the second time it has surpassed $300 million.
Top permits issued in July included the Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society for phase two of the skilled nursing facility at 4941 St. Martins Drive ($5.9 million), Duane Pankratz for the Best Western Hotel at 3723 Eglin Street ($2.5 million), and BML Properties LLC for Excel Trucking at 2450 Taggart Road ($2 million).
Additionally, residential roofing permits are up considerably in 2018 compared to 2017. From January to July, the City has issued 716 residential roofing permits compared to 162 for the same period in 2017.