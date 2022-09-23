Building the 'Brew Crew': Horse relay races have become tradition for Pine Ridge family

PINE RIDGE — At the exchange is where it’s won or lost.

It will determine who wins the Horse Nations Indian Relay Council Championship of Champions this weekend in Ft. Pierre, according to Stanley Brewer Jr.

Brewer is a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, and co-owner of the Brew Crew Indian relay team out of Pine Ridge.

Brewer, who grew up around horses, started taking an interest in relay races right about the time he got out of high school.

At that time, there were no formal organizations or governing bodies. Brewer said they sometimes would have races just in a field if they had enough people. Other times, tribes would hold a race typically in line with their annual fair.

“We raced with our war ponies and whatever we had,” he said.

It wasn’t until the track was built on the south side of Pine Ridge that more formal races started happening. Brewer realized if he was going to really be competitive, he was going to have to look at getting faster horses.

“We went there and raced. We had just our saddle horse and war ponies again,” he said. “We got smoked, we got our butts handed to us. So after that, I was like ‘man, we need to get more horsepower,’ you get faster horses.”

The Indian relay horse races have been referred to as one of the oldest sports in North America or the first extreme sport in the United States.

While different groups have different names for the positions, the Indian relay consists of four members which Brewer described as the rider, a catcher, a mugger and a set-up man in addition to the three horses.

The rider is the one who actually rides the three horses, jumping off from one horse to the next in between each lap of the three-lap race. The mugger, who has the most potential of being run over by a horse, is the individual waving down the rider between laps to make the exchange between horses.

The set-up man keeps the fresh horse calm and in position for the rider to make a clean exchange. The catcher is the one who catches the horses who the rider has jumped off to go to the next rider.

But according to Brewer, even if you have the fastest horses it won’t matter much if the rider can’t transition smoothly between the horses with the help of his teammates.

“It's the teams that are always consistent and have good exchanges that are always winning. It's all about the exchanges. I mean, it's good to find horses too,” he said. “But if you can't have a fast exchange, usually you don't win.”

A growing tradition

Ever since the introduction of horses to North America, they’ve been vital to the success of Indigenous people.

“For our people, (horses) did a lot for our people. We survived because of them, we won battles because of them. We hunted with them,” Brewer said. “They made our people more efficient, more agile, and we could do a lot more things with horses. Horses have been part of our people since forever.

“Now like all the Native American tribes and everybody races horses, everybody Indian relays. Now it's kind of still going in that sense that we're a horse nation, we're the horse people — so we do a lot of things with the horse. It takes care of us, it's therapeutic and it does so many things for individuals with horses.”

While working for the Pine Ridge Fire Department, Brewer used his paycheck to purchase his first race horses.

Shortly after he bought his first race horses, Stan Brewer started dating his now wife and co-owner of the Brew Crew, Ella Brewer, who didn’t know anything about horse relays until meeting Stan.

“When he mentioned horse racing, I was kinda like, ’oh, you know, the flat track and was expecting them to be coming out of the gate,'” Ella said. “So when I first watched Indian relay, I was like, ‘wow, this is this kind of intense.’ I wasn't expecting it.”

Once the Brewers really got serious into horse racing and finding the right team members and horses, they found success.

A lot of that success was on the back of their horse, ‘Redman.’

“He was a little quarter horse that we bought off one of our buddies here locally. He won the World Championship three times with our teams," Brewer said. "He's retired at home, he's just such a good horse for years and years.”

Another horse that was a staple to the Brew Crew when they first got going was "Steals the Thunder" which Brewer described as fast at any distance.

“They’ve retired together, out in our pasture out here,” he said. “They were both famous horses that everybody knew.”

Now, Brewer said they have a rotation of 12 to 14 horses they keep and take with them throughout the season — either to run in the main relay race or in one of the other races.

In 2014, Brewer, while teamed up with fellow Pine Ridge Indian relay team Lakota Warpath, won his first World Championship.

Then in 2015 and 2016, now as the Brew Crew, Brewer won the world championships again.

Despite what some might think, the name Brew Crew is simply a reference on Brewer’s last name.

“When we first started out, (our team colors) were black and red, and then we kind of wanted a different color that stood out. So we switched it,” Brewer said. “And then I think that year California Chrome, he almost won the Triple Crown and he had blinkers that were purple and neon green like that. He just looked badass. So we switched our colors to that. Now that's our color. Everybody knows us by that color.”

As the relay races got more popular, more races were added to include more competitors.

That now includes a maidens race, which is a half-mile race just for women. Women start on the horse and they run one half mile. The warrior race, in which the rider starts on the ground approximately 80 yards away from the starting line and their horse. A horn is blown and the riders sprint that distance before jumping on their horse and run one full lap.

“That's a pretty exciting race. The crowd loves that one,” Brewer said.

Then there is the Chiefs race, which is for senior men. They start on the horse and one full lap on the track, length of the race being dependent on the track length.

Continuing to grow

As the sport has become more popular, Brewer is excited for the chance to keep on growing.

Races now are no longer restricted to the reservations, but have expanded to other race tracks. That has included races at Emerald Downs in Washington and Canterbury Park in Minnesota.

With more notoriety the sport receives, the tougher the opposition has gotten too, according to Brewer.

“The key to be successful, you have to have a good team, you have to have a good rider and you have to take good care of your horses, that's the main thing is take good care of your horses, they'll take care of you,” Brewer said. “You have to have a good dedicated team that can stick together and travel together. And everybody get along, that's one of the hardest thing nowadays is just keeping a consistent team. And everywhere you go, everybody can compete now. it's just getting stronger and faster every year.”

As Stan and Ella continue working towards another championship this weekend they are also working at keeping the horse racing tradition alive within their family and friends.

“We're just looking forward to being around our friends and our race family for one last weekend,” Ella said. “So we're looking forward to a good weekend with our friends and family and it's a lot closer to home so we should have more friends being able to go.”

While competing in the relay races, Stan and Ella became friends with Bill and Theresa Long Turkey, of Lower Brule, who have become co-owners/partners in the Brew Crew as well.

Brewer said now they consider the Long Turkeys family.

Currently, the Brew Crew’s racers include Elliot LaRouche, Lexie Brewer, Steven Brewer, Tyler Cottier and Stanley Brewer Sr., who are all relatives according to Stan and Ella. More younger family members are interested in competing at some point too.

“You know, Natives, we kind of just claim everybody,” Ella said.

“We have our family. We have our two sons and our daughters and they go to all the races and are both of our sons race one seven and one four. They've both been racing,” Stan said. “Our eldest son Parker, he raced when he was like two-and-a-half years old. I ran alongside him leading him and he's been hooked ever since.”

Brewer also has family members competing for other local teams like Dancing Warrior and Paha Sapa.

While Parker is a staunch Brew Crew member, his mom said their other son Kai, 4, is a Dancing Warrior fan. Parker is set to compete in the pony races in Ft. Pierre with his brother helping him. Mom said that they’ve been teasing Kai about it, because he’ll have to be a Brew Crew fan.

“(Kai) is like hardcore against the Brew Crew and just straight up Dancing Warrior,” Ella said.

“We told him because he has his pony and his name is ‘Kit’ and he is Brew Crew. So we're like, ‘Okay, well Dancing Warrior has to buy you a pony because Kit is the brew crew pony’ and he will just start bawling his eyes out,” she added. “Because he's just like a hardcore hater against the Brew Crew. So we're excited to see him in some Brew Crew gear out there helping his brother with the ponies.”

While Ella and Stan say they are very competitive, they emphasize sportsmanship with how they and their team present themselves, in victory or defeat.

“You have to be the same whether you win or lose you. Congratulate people, wish them a good job, safe travels and good luck,” Stan said. “All that stuff whether you win or lose because you want to try to be the same person whether you win or lose.”

With the season coming to an end this weekend, Ella is excited to start enjoying more time on the family ranch that they moved into last February while Stan is excited to get his new nonprofit organization Sage to Saddle going.

With being gone for most weekends in the summer traveling to different races, Ella said she’s ready to relax at home but that doesn’t mean there isn’t work to do as Stan’s full-time job is running their cattle. Ella used to work as a ranch hand for Stan, but in January started a new job as a Montessori provider and language learner for Thunder Valley CDC.