Rapid City firefighters battled a structure fire in the 600 block of St. Patrick Street at 9:15 a.m. Thursday and were able to save two furry friends.
During the initial attack, it was unclear if all of the occupants of the home were out of the building. Crews began a search of the home in near zero visibility conditions.
During the search, firefighters Andrew Rasmussen and Donavin Neugebauer rescued two rabbits from the home, and medics provided oxygen via animal resuscitation masks. Officials said the rabbits are doing well and are on their way to a veterinarian.
At the scene massive amounts smoke poured from one side of the home as fire crews worked. St. Patrick Street was closed between Fifth and Seventh streets while officials are on scene and were re-opened around noon.
Crews were finishing mopping up roughly two hours after they arrived on scene.
There were no injuries from the fire and the Red Cross was assisting with the homeowners.