Burchill named acting president of Monument Health Foundation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Monument Health Foundation continues its work to support health care in the region under the leadership of Acting Foundation President Pat Burchill.

Burchill, who recently retired after nearly 43 years in banking, fills a position left vacant when Foundation President Priscilla Romkema became Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Black Hills State University.

“Priscilla did a wonderful job. She put together a great team, and I’m happy to be taking on this role,” Burchill said. He expects to remain as acting president through the end of the year.

Burchill has been involved with Monument Health and the Monument Health Foundation for a number of years. For more than a decade, he has been a member of the Foundation Board of Directors and now serves its chair. He’s also on board of the Monument Health System Board and serves as Chairman of the Rapid City Advisory Council.

He said the Foundation will remain focused on fundraising for vital programs like The John T. Vucurevich Cancer Care Institute, Children’s Miracle Network and Monument Health’s Hospice program.

“We have a lot of grateful patients, and I think there’s a new awareness of how important our caregivers are to our communities,” he said. “The people of the Black Hills have always been generous, and we will be asking for their continued support."

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0