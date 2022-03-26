 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Burglary suspect shot, killed by Rapid City police

A suspect was shot and killed by two Rapid City police officers Saturday afternoon, after officers responded to a call for a home burglary in progress.

According to a joint statement from the Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff's Office, officers were dispatched at approximately 1:35 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 700 block of James Warren Drive in Rapid City. The statement said the homeowner called after he arrived home and suspected someone was in his house.

Several RCPD officers responded and began to search the residence.

The statement said officers entered a closed door inside the home and encountered the suspect, who was pointing a long gun at the officers in close proximity. Two police officers discharged their duty weapons at the suspect.

Medical units were called and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured, the statement said. The suspect's name has not been released.

The police shooting investigation has been handed over to the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

