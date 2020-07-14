Burn ban in effect in Meade County

-
An open fire burn ban is in effect due to moderate drought conditions, Meade County Commissioners voted Tuesday.
The board unanimously voted to adopt a resolution on an emergency basis if the conditions deem it necessary.
According to the resolution, an open fire is considered as any outdoor fire, including camp fires, not contained by a fire box or structure. This does not include charcoal grills, liquid fuel grills and burn barrel.
The commissioners said during the meeting that campgrounds are excluded from the ban.
The ban will be in effect until fire conditions improve and the board takes action to remove it.
Siandhara Bonnet
Northern Hills Reporter
