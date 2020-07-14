Burn ban in effect in Meade County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An open fire burn ban is in effect due to moderate drought conditions, Meade County Commissioners voted Tuesday.

The board unanimously voted to adopt a resolution on an emergency basis if the conditions deem it necessary.

According to the resolution, an open fire is considered as any outdoor fire, including camp fires, not contained by a fire box or structure. This does not include charcoal grills, liquid fuel grills and burn barrel.

The commissioners said during the meeting that campgrounds are excluded from the ban.

The ban will be in effect until fire conditions improve and the board takes action to remove it.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.