Burning Beetle festival to be held on Jan. 16

For nearly a decade, many have marched, crawled and gathered in the name of Burning Beetle. While this year will look a little bit different, the annual event continues.
It will be held Saturday, Jan. 16. Revelers should meet at the Custer Jr./Sr. High School parking lot around 4:45 p.m. to receive flaming torches. Shortly after 5 p.m., everyone will march to Pageant Hill to burn the beetle, as well as watch a fireworks display by the Custer Volunteer Fire Department.
“The Burning Beetle was created to help the Custer community and the Black Hills come to grips with a beetle pandemic. 2020 has us facing another pandemic: a virus that has infected and killed our friends and neighbors. If ever we’ve needed a way to come together, safely, and celebrate who we are as a community, it’s now,” said Hank Fridell, Burning Beetle organizer.
“Custer is ready to light the Beetle! We need this pandemic to burn; we need to do it safely.” Fridell said safety at the event has always been held in high regard. This year will be no different.
“We’ve always needed to keep our distance from one another carrying torches and we will continue to do that, with masks added to help ensure our safety,” he said. “The Beetle will burn outside as the fireworks goes off, as it always has, but with masks and enough area to spread out.”
In years past, in addition to the burning of the beetle, there has been a talent show and a Bug Crawl, a pub crawl featuring live music. Due to COVID-19, there will not be an officially sponsored crawl this year, but some businesses will still be offering music, food and beverages.
The talent show will be livestreamed prior to the Burning of the Beetle. Performers can submit a five-minute video, which will be edited into the Burning Beetle Virtual Variety Show: Unmasked! The video should be submitted in MP4 format. Deadline for submissions is Jan. 4. Those interested should contact Hank Fridell at hankfridell@gmail.com.
