Bush Foundation awards $50 million to NDN Collective for Indigenous communities

NDN Collective will spend the next 10 months planning how it will distribute $50 million to Indigenous families and individuals in South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota.

The organization was selected by the Bush Foundation to establish the Community Trust Fund to distribute the money to Indigenous communities. The Bush Foundation has investments in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and the 23 Native nations in the area.

A total of $100 million will go to Indigenous and Black communities and be distributed by the NDN Collective and Nexus Community Partners in St. Paul, Minnesota. The money is aimed at wealth gaps.

NDN Collective President and CEO Nick Tilsen said Tuesday that the organization hopes to “Indigenize” what building wealth means.

“I think that capitalism has one definition of wealth, a very definition of wealth, that’s just about money,” he said. “We’re also going to explore what it means to utilize resources to build cultural assets, language assets, healing assets for people and what does that look like?”

Tilsen said the money could be used for home repairs, down payment assistance for small business loans, college tuition, and paying down student debt. He said there will be opportunities for Native people across the spectrum.

“We want to meet people where they’re at, so there’s going to be opportunities for everything from somebody who’s trying to get off the street … to somebody who is graduating high school and trying to figure out how they’re going to pay for their first year of college, or pay for their tuition,” he said.

He also said NDN Collective will reach out to different organizations in the region and community members and may host town halls or focus groups to get feedback.

“We haven’t decided any of this, we just found out about the announcement and we’re really beginning the planning process,” he said.

According to the Insight Center for Community Economic Development — a national research, consulting and legal organization — the typical Native American household had eight cents of wealth for every dollar in the average white American household.

“That’s a major wealth gap,” Tilsen said. “It’s massive, it’s a massive injustice.”

Tilsen said the wealth gap is linked with inequalities existing in health care, education, governance and every other aspect of society. He said there are more things that can be done to help shrink the wealth gap, like policy changes, investing in Indigenous education and investing in infrastructure.

Eileen Briggs, grant making director for the Bush Foundation, said the foundation hosted an open process where organizations were invited to indicate their interest to be the stewarding organization or to apply on their own. A total of 17 organizations applied for the program,

Briggs said the foundation engaged community members from the Black and Native communities, as well as an advisory community panel that interviewed each of the finalists.

“We know NDN is bold in its advocacy work, but it’s also bold in its community development and philanthropic works,” she said.

Briggs said the foundation is impressed by both NDN’s and Nexus’s passion, clarity and commitment to the Native and Black communities.

Tilsen said planning could last into late 2022 with distribution in 2022 to 2023. He also said NDN Collective will hire one full-time staff person to help coordinate the planning process.

