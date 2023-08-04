Rapid City likes big drinks that make them feel like they’re at the beach.

That’s what Jason Reinicke has learned since opening Ziggi’s Coffee in March. The coffee shop at 1001 E. North St., has been a well-liked addition to the busy corner of East North and Cambell Streets.

“We sell more 32 ounce drinks than any other Ziggi’s,” Reinicke said, noting that the coffee chain has locations in 18 states. “Our 32 ounce drinks – nobody else (coffee shops) has that that I’m aware of.”

“It’s been fantastic. Everybody’s been more than thrilled,” he said.

Ziggi’s Coffee is a chain that began in Longmont, Colo., in 2004 and is continuing to grow nationwide. Rapid City has the first Ziggi’s location in South Dakota.

The chain prides itself on consistency and on some products customers won’t find anywhere else. In addition to coffee and coffee drinks, Ziggi’s offers breakfast and lunch menus, gluten-free options and a kids zone menu especially for children.

“We have our own energy drinks we make just for Ziggi’s. They wanted to have their own signature on everything,” Reinicke said.

The Ziggi Energy Infusion Beach Bum is the customer favorite in Rapid City. Reinicke said the mix of coconut, blue raspberry and pineapple flavors makes people feel like they’re at the beach.

Reinicke’s personal favorite drink is Gold Rush, an iced coffee cold brew with caramel and cold foam. Reinicke appreciates Ziggi’s mission to provide customers with consistently good coffee and beverages.

“They want to make sure if you went to Ziggi’s here, you can get the same drink in Wyoming or Colorado (or any of its other locations),” Reinicke said.

Customers can find specials on the Ziggi’s app. During the Sturgis rally, Ziggi’s will have happy hour from 2 to 7 p.m., and they're is introducing their new, limited time S’mores Blender. The drink, which can be made with or without coffee, combines toasted marshmallow, espresso, chocolate drizzle, graham cracker crumbs and whipped cream.

After managing Walmart and Hobby Lobby stores in Denver, Reinicke said he wanted to run a business he could call his own. He tried Ziggi’s Coffee in Denver and was drawn to its innovative menu and welcoming atmosphere.

“Everybody is always happy at a coffee shop. I love that positive vibe of a coffee shop,” he said. “Ziggi’s CEOs are awesome, very down-to-earth friendly, and that’s really what I was looking for. A family feel is important to me.”

Local customers like it too, Reinicke said. Ziggi’s has become a popular spot for homeschoolers, church groups, and parents who bring their kids and come in simply to relax, knowing Ziggi’s offers child-friendly food and drink options.

“It’s not so much like a business. It’s more like family,” Reinicke said.

As a Ziggi’s customer, Reinicke was such a fan that he decided to open a franchise in Colorado. His wife, Celeste, traveled to Rapid City several times a year on business and always talked about how much she enjoyed the area. Reinicke pitched the idea of opening South Dakota’s first Ziggi’s Coffee in Rapid City, and the Ziggi’s company liked it.

The Reinickes and their daughter, Evie, moved to Rapid City nearly three years ago. In preparation for opening his business and to spread the word about the new-to-South Dakota coffee chain, Jason wore Ziggi’s Coffee shirts for two years and owns more than 100 Ziggi’s brand shirts.

Moving to Rapid City and becoming an entrepreneur have been fantastic, Reinicke said.

“The welcome has been awesome. It’s been great being here in Rapid City,” he said. “We found our forever home.”

Ziggi’s Coffee is open from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Go to ziggiscoffee.com for more information.