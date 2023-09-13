Black Hills Works is celebrating Direct Support Professionals Week and the contributions of the people who are the heart and soul of support for people who have disabilities.

Direct Support Professionals Week is observed nationwide Sept. 10 to 16. According to the National Alliance for Direct Support Professionals, direct support professionals assist people who have intellectual and/or developmental disabilities in realizing their full potential and becoming valued and participating members of their communities. The work of direct support professionals is complex and extends beyond caregiving, requiring skills such as independent problem solving, decision making, behavioral assessment and prevention, medication administration, health and allied health treatment, teaching new skills, crisis prevention and intervention and more.

Black Hills Works, an organization supporting nearly 600 adults with disabilities in Rapid City, employs more than 350 direct support professionals, each of whom empower people with disabilities to be good neighbors, valued friends, productive workers, respected leaders, and caring volunteers.

The job duties of a DSP may resemble those of teachers, nurses, social workers, counselors, physical or occupational therapists, dieticians, chauffeurs, personal trainers, and others. Their work requires strong communication skills and the ability to build relationships with the people they support and their families. DSPs may work in family or individual homes, intermediate care facilities, residential group homes, community job sites, vocational and day programs, and other locations.

Their work is determined by the unique needs and preferences of the individuals they support and they are held to high ethical and professional standards.

Waylon Howard is one of the people supported by Black Hills Works. He joined Black Hills Works two years ago, moving from the South Dakota Developmental Center in Redfield to participate in Black Hills Works’ behavioral health program. He loves to be outside, go to the park and visit car shows and monster truck rallies. He likes his staff, especially Sheila Allen.

“Black Hills Works is Waylon’s family,” Allen said, noting Howard always waves excitedly from his window when he sees her arrive at the Black Hills Works apartment building where he lives.

The growth that Howard has experienced in his short time at Black Hills Works is astounding, Allen said.

“He is a testament to the power of good supports,” Sheila said. “He’s very fun and likes to be around groups.”

When he first joined Black Hills Works, Howard used a wheelchair, was nonverbal and was almost non-communicative. Staff worked diligently with him to build muscle strength. He is now able to walk with a walker and has much more freedom as a result.

Through speech therapy, he is learning to use a communication tablet. Howard also uses sign language with his staff. With a chart, he can choose a restaurant to eat at every Tuesday. He uses the pictures at walmart.com to indicate to his staff what food he would like to purchase as they plan his weekly menus.

Working at Black Hills Works has made an impact on Allen as well.

“People take so much for granted. This job reminds me every day of how much I have to be grateful for. It also has helped me be a better mom. My experiences here have shown me what is important to teach and show my kids,” Allen said.

“The positivity you receive from the people we support makes it all worth it. You know you are making a difference,” Allen said. “The training you receive and the team you’ll be working with are phenomenal! At the end of the day, we are all in this together to ensure the people we support are living their best lives.”

Thanks to the passion and commitment of Black Hills Works staff such as Allen, the hundreds of individuals supported by Black Hills Works, including Howard, are thriving and growing. Black Hills Works and the entire community benefit from direct support professionals’ work.