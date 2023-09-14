Tidal Wave Auto Spa is sponsoring its 15th annual Charity Day on Friday. The business will donate 50% of Friday’s proceeds to Black Hills Works.

Last year, Tidal Wave’s locations in 23 states raised more than $350,000 on Charity Day. This year is set to be the company’s largest Charity Day yet as it raises funds to benefit 150 local nonprofit organizations. Since it began, Tidal Wave’s fundraising program has helped raise more than $2 million for local organizations.

This year’s Charity Day recipient, Black Hills Works, has provided homes, employment, recreation and social outlets for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities for 65 years. The organization currently supports almost 600 people who have a wide array of disabilities, creating a community where everyone participates to achieve a life of full potential.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa provides a variety of vehicle wash services. It’s located at 1105 E. North St., and its hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Go to tidalwaveautospa.com/location/rapid-city-sd/ for more information.