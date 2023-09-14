What have Justin Warner and Guy Fieri cooked up? Find out on Friday when Rapid City’s Bokujo Ramen restaurant is featured on the Food Network series “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.”

Now in its 38th season, “Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” takes Fieri around the United States on a perpetual road trip to visit outstanding small eateries. Justin Warner and his wife, Brooke Warner, opened Bokujo Ramen in 2021 in downtown Rapid City. Justin and Fieri are longtime friends and Food Network personalities.

“Guy hosts ‘Tournament of Champions’ — along with ‘Guy’s Grocery Games’ — which I’ve worked on for more than a decade. I function as a judge, a host, a competitor — all of that stuff,” Justin said. “We hang out at Guy’s house [in California] and we cook but he’d never gotten to try my restaurant food.”

The episode airing Sept. 15 was shot in July at Bokujo Ramen, Justin said. The episode, called “Champion Chefs,” will feature Bokujo Ramen and Black Market Liquor Bar in Los Angeles, California, which is owned by celebrity chef Antonia Marie Lofaso.

“Basically [the series] consists of showing Guy some signature dishes and seeing what he thinks about it. No spoilers, but we made the cut,” Justin chuckled.

Bokujo Ramen puts a South Dakota spin on ramen. Bokujo is a Japanese word meaning “pasture” or “ranch,” a nod to the restaurant’s focus on serving ramen made with foods in season that are fresh and locally sourced. The Warners use foods from producers including Wall Meats, Black Hills Mushrooms, Lakeview Colony Chickens, Lost Cabin Brewery, Cedar Creek Gardens, Elk Creek Foods, and South Dakota-raised beef, and they purchase spices from locally owned stores.

“Agriculture in South Dakota is important, but what is also important is South Dakota in agriculture as a massive food provider for America and the world. I thought it was important that we celebrate just how good South Dakota is at agriculture, so you try to support local farmers and ranchers and you get a product you feel better about," Justin said.

Bokujo Ramen’s menu is inspired by traditional Japanese ramen — a nourishing comfort food — with a South Dakota flourish. The restaurant’s beef broth topped with cubed sirloin is a tribute to chislic, South Dakota’s official state “nosh.”

“We added a bison bone ramen that’s flying off the shelves,” Justin said.

Justin and Brooke Warner met in a Japanese restaurant and say that Japanese food has been a fundamental theme of their partnership ever since. Brooke grew up in Rapid City. After living and working in New York City, the couple moved to Rapid City to open Bokujo Ramen, which combines their love of Japanese food with their desire to create a better work-life balance for themselves. That balance is especially vital since the birth of the couple’s son, Wyatt, eight months ago.

“We’ve traveled quite a bit in Japan and at one time we were averaging 2.5 bowls of ramen consumed per day,” the Warners say on bokujoramen.com. “We’ve learned that there are as many variations of ramen as people who prepare it, so we’ve been excited to show our take on one of our favorite foods.”

The restaurant consistently attracts a mix of regulars and curious first-time visitors. Justin said Bokujo Ramen provides top-notch customer service with food that’s consistent and satisfying.

“We always stay reasonably busy but since word got out [about the ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives’] we’ve seen a spike,” Justin said, assuring customers there’s never more than a 30-minute wait even on the busiest nights. "Even though we made it to some degree of national recognition, we’re still Rapid City’s original ramen shop."

Changing the local foodie landscape

“Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives” is only one of the projects on the Warners’ plate. Since Bokujo Ramen opened two years ago, the Warners have expanded the restaurant’s hours and its menu and added a full eat-in dining room at 518 Mount Rushmore Road.

“We also opened a private dining room which has a karaoke machine. People host karaoke parties two or three times a week,” Justin said.

Justin also developed — and sold out of — a line of cutlery called Nagomi, designed for chefs and home cooks. The cutlery comes from Seki-City, Japan, an ancient knife-making town with a cutlery industry that dates back to the 13th century. Justin plans to host a tour of Japan in the future.

Justin has been a Food Network personality since winning season eight of “Food Network Star,” and he’s been featured on a variety of Food Network programs. He’s an on-the-floor reporter on “Tournament of Champions,” and he'll be shooting more episodes of “Tournament of Champions” that are scheduled to air in early spring 2024, he said. Additionally, though he can’t reveal spoilers, Justin said “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” was not the only thing filmed while Fieri was visiting Bokujo Ramen.

“There will be more to come,” Justin said.

Last year, the Warners launched BB’s Natural Wine Bar and Provisions, which was Brooke’s brainchild. BB’s Natural, located at 724 St. Joseph St., specializes in natural wine and a menu Justin designed that features European-inspired small plates.

Natural wine is made with minimal human intervention and few, if any, additives, Justin said.

“It’s good sustainability and the cool thing is the people that make the wines are fun and exciting, and the wines are not always run of the mill. The market for wine is saturated with big names, and natural wine producers tend to be smaller,” he said.

BB’s Natural incorporates a myriad of interests by hosting book clubs, plant swaps, tarot readings, yoga, sip and paint nights, and it even highlights the Warners’ affinity for collecting vinyl records. The music played at BB’s Natural is exclusively vinyl records, hearkening back to the days when music lovers would listen to an entire album in one sitting instead of opting for playlists.

“It’s really interesting how BB’s unites people of a certain mindset who want to try something new, who want to hang out in a space that’s not too boisterous,” Justin said.