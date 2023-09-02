When Tia Berens was planning her wedding in 2019 and couldn’t find a venue, she decided to create her own.

With assistance from the South Dakota Center for Enterprise Opportunity West Women’s Business Center, Berens and her fiancé opened The Barn at Aspen Acres. The Barn is now a thriving event center in the Northern Hills.

The SD CEO exists to help women like Berens launch their dream businesses. On Sept. 24, SD CEO West will celebrate its 15th anniversary of giving women the resources they need to become entrepreneurs. SD CEO West provides training, counseling and technical assistance to aspiring and current business owners.

In South Dakota, more women are choosing to become entrepreneurs. In 2007, two years before SD CEO began, only 22% of small businesses in South Dakota were owned by women, according to statistics from the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy. In 2022, 43.2% of small businesses in South Dakota were owned by women.

SD CEO West is located on the campus of Black Hills State University and serves much of the state. A sister organization with the same mission, SD CEO East Women’s Business Center, opened in Sioux Falls, and marked its second anniversary in August.

Through in-person and virtual workshops, webinars, networking events, conference and free, confidential one-on-one advising, SD CEO’s West and East centers educate and support women before, during and after they start businesses.

“We always like to explain our main thing is we help with confidence and business advising. We help women from across the state with that,” said Bailey Sadowsky, program coordinator for SD CEO West. “We’ve seen a change and shift in growth and who owns businesses.”

In just the past five years, SD CEO West has assisted more than 2,500 clients and has hosted more than 450 training and networking events. So far this year, SD CEO West has helped start at least six businesses, Sadowsky said.

“We’re thrilled to have helped so many women grow in their career and entrepreneurial journey,” she said.

“We do our Women in Networking opportunities. We have been expanding those to include coffees and after-hours events in communities like Sturgis, Belle Fourche and Lead,” she said. “We do our tech trainings. We have been doing a mix of in-person and virtual trainings. This year we’ve focused on human resources [topics] and doing more hands-on marketing workshops. That seems to be very popular. People leave with a product.”

Its 15th year is bringing more growth and changes to SD CEO West. In March, in conjunction with Women’s History Month, SD CEO West launched The West Podcast. The podcast invites women entrepreneurs to share their experiences, beginning with Carissa Hauck, director of SD CEO West. In the debut episode, “It All Started With A Broken Knee,” Hauck told of her unexpected journey from at-home kombucha maker to entrepreneur to becoming the director of SD CEO West. The podcast can be heard on Spotify, anchor.fm, Amazon Music and Apple Podcasts.

“Women entrepreneurs share their stories. It gives them a platform to talk about their business journey and how they started and how they have grown,” Sadowsky said.

Women's Business Summit relocates

This year, SD CEO West also is expanding its popular annual fall conference, the Women’s Business Summit. The summit is being held for the first time at Box Elder’s new state-of-the-art event facility, The Box, which provides more space for the event so it can grow, Sadowsky said.

The 12th annual Women’s Business Summit is an opportunity for networking and professional development. Registration is open now for the Women’s Business Summit, which will be from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at The Box Event Center, 631 WaTiki Way. The business showcase of vendors opens at 8 a.m., and the program begins at 9 a.m. The Women’s Business Summit will include a 15th anniversary celebration for SD CEO West.

Advance registration is required. Through Oct. 3, early bird tickets are $149. From Oct. 4 through 12, tickets are $169. Go to bhsu.edu/SDCEO/Events/Signature%20Events/womens-business-summit to purchase tickets and for more information.

Conference favorites Cindy Maher and Carol Grannis of Leading Edge Coaching are returning as keynote speakers, Sadowsky said.

“They do improv comedy to talk about nitty-gritty topics. We’re talking about accountability, and psychological safety...and how to build a [work] culture and how that helps you keep customers in a time of limited staff,” Sadowsky said.

Expanding conferences statewide is the SD CEO’s biggest change, Sadowsky said, as the organization’s West and East locations are hosting events. In July, SD CEO West and East partnered for a conference in Chamberlain. The inaugural “Building Momentum: Women In Business Luncheon attracted nearly 100 women entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs from 12 communities to network and learn.

“It was very exciting to do a collaborative event with our sister center,” Sadowsky said.

Meeting a network of other female business owners they can relate to and seek advice from is one of the benefits clients receive from SD CEO West events such as the Women’s Business Summit.

“They [can be] cheerleader for each other, people who are those voices in the room who are saying great things and promoting them when they’re not there,” Sadowsky said.

Filling gaps, meeting needs

While trying to fulfill their own dreams and provide for their families, Sadowsky said women entrepreneurs tend to share a desire to serve their communities. Often, like Berens, they strive to fill a gap in the marketplace.

“More women are going into business because...they feel more empowered to do that, and what we see is women are trying to fill a need in their community,” Sadowsky said. “A lot of what we do business advising for...is retail, food, tourism, services such as medical professionals and offering event space.”

“Our clients really enjoy the clarity and having someone to go along this journey with them, and feeling confident and knowing what steps to take,” she said.

Berens said early in her entrepreneurial journey, she attended a women’s business conference and an entrepreneurial bootcamp hosted by SD CEO West.

“Both of those things gave me that ‘I can do it’ spirit,” Berens said.

SD CEO West staff provided one-on-one guidance and put Berens in contact with Small Business Administration partners. Berens said SD CEO West gave her a platform of connections and knowing what resources were out there as she started out as a business owner.

“From there, I just took advantage of all SBA had to offer as far as resources. They hooked me up with lenders and attorneys and gave me the whole gamut as far as start-up. They helped me with my business plan,” Berens said.

Berens and her husband, Dan, saw a gap in the local market for an event space. They were the first couple to hold their wedding at The Barn at Aspen Acres in Spearfish. The Berenses and The Barn at Aspen Acres both celebrated their fourth anniversaries in August.

The Berenses coped with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic during their first year in business, and they now have two children under three. Despite the obstacles, The Barn at Aspen Acres has become a popular event center that hosts weddings nearly every Friday and Saturday even during the off-seasons, Berens said.

“It’s definitely challenging but very, very rewarding, especially with the clientele we get to work with,” Berens said.

The property now includes four A-frame structures. One is a smaller social hall event space, and the other three are sleeping bungalows that are listed on Airbnb and welcomed their first guests this summer.

The Barn at Aspen Acres also serves as meeting space for some of SD CEO West’s training and networking events.

“As a previous client and somebody that wants to give back and support them, I think I host one or two events every year,” Berens said. “I think they bring great resources to the community, especially to have this program in Spearfish."

After four years in business, Tia Berens runs The Barn at Aspen Acres with two full-time staff members and about 20 part-time staff members while her husband works full-time as a family medicine physician in Spearfish.

This spring, the SBA South Dakota District Office honored Berens with the Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year. Berens said relationships she’s built statewide that started with the SD CEO West have carried her forward and contributed to her receiving that award.

SD CEO West has the approachability of a small program, she said, yet offers entrepreneurs all the resources needed to build a business.

“You’re not getting less services because you’re here [in Spearfish],” Berens said.

In search of new leadership

The next big change facing SD CEO West is its search for a new director. SD CEO West announced Aug. 30 that Hauck is leaving in mid-October to join her fiancé in Fairbanks, Alaska. She will work at the College of Rural and Community Development with the University of Alaska Fairbanks as their proposal development officer.

“It has been such an honor to help women entrepreneurs across South Dakota,” Hauck said. “I look forward to watching from afar as the women-owned small business community continues to grow and flourish alongside SD CEO West.”

SD CEO West encourages individuals who have business ownership experience and a passion for helping others to apply for the SD CEO West director position. More information about the position will be released at Black Hills State University career website, bhsu.edu/about-bhsu/employment-opportunities, this fall.