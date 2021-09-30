Businesses can apply for medical cannabis licenses beginning Monday in Rapid City

Applications will be available to prospective medical cannabis businesses Monday morning.
City officials finalized the licensing procedures and application requirements for medical establishments, the city announced Thursday.
Deputy City Attorney Carla Cushman said the city has been been working for months to formulate the process for medical cannabis after South Dakota voters passed Initiated Measure 26 in November 2020.
"The City Council and city staff knew this was coming when it passed," Cushman said at a press conference. "We decided that we wanted to exercise the authority to license establishments in our boundaries. Medical cannabis is a big thing that's happening with cardholders and establishments.
"What the city can do is look at time, place, manner and location, so we decided to put into place a licensing scheme before businesses that want to operate within the city," she said.
The Rapid City Council approved the rules and regulations in an ordinance at its Sept. 20 meeting with an emergency provision, which means it will go into effect Saturday upon publication.
The ordinance will limit the number of medical dispensaries to 15, or one per 5,000 of the city's population.
It also allows businesses that are granted a license for 2021 and 2022 one year to get the business up and running. For the first year, licenses are $1,500 for the nonrefundable application feed and $3,500 for the license itself. Each year, the license renewal fee will be $5,000.
Applicants are required to submit a separate application for each type of establishment, which could include dispensaries, testing, cultivation and manufacturing facilities. There is not a limit to the number of non-dispensary facilities allowed within city limits.
However, there are limits on where medical cannabis facilities can be located within the city limits, Community Development Director Vicki Fisher said.
"Monday night at Council, they will have second reading of the zoning ordinance that identifies what district each of these uses are allowed in — whether they're permitted conditional and also identifies where they are not allowed," Fisher said. "For those that are permitted, we will be issuing provisional zoning letters, potentially starting Monday. We cannot issue the full letter until a couple of things happen."
The city will have to wait until the zoning ordinance becomes effective, and there will also be a waiting period from the state Department of Health, the city said.
Documents for applications, as well as ordinances, are available on the city's website at rcgov.org. The application packet will be available Monday.
Applicants will be required to have a background check and go through fingerprinting with the Rapid City Police Department.
Once submitted, applications will be sent to city departments for review and staff can request a meeting with the applicant. Within 45 days of submittal, the city's finance director can issue a provisional license to the applicant or a denial. The timeline can be continued for zoning approval.
If a provisional license is received, the applicant must register its establishment with the state Department of Health.
That process of registration and licensing through the state could take several weeks or months, depending on a backlog and the final adoption of medical cannabis regulations at the state level, Fisher said.
All facilities would need to be at least 1,000 feet away from public or private schools. Cultivation and manufacturing facilities wouldn't be able to be within 500 feet of a child care center, church, public park or property zoned as residential. Dispensaries would be able to operate within 500 feet of a child care center, church, public park or property zoned as residential if it was granted a conditional use permit.
All facilities would need to be in enclosed structures, submit an operational plan that details compliance with laws, administrative rules and ordinances; submit a waste management plan, an odor plan; a survey stamped by a professional surveyor; and registration with the state Department of Health.
