Businesses can apply for medical cannabis licenses beginning Monday in Rapid City

It also allows businesses that are granted a license for 2021 and 2022 one year to get the business up and running. For the first year, licenses are $1,500 for the nonrefundable application feed and $3,500 for the license itself. Each year, the license renewal fee will be $5,000.

Applicants are required to submit a separate application for each type of establishment, which could include dispensaries, testing, cultivation and manufacturing facilities. There is not a limit to the number of non-dispensary facilities allowed within city limits.

However, there are limits on where medical cannabis facilities can be located within the city limits, Community Development Director Vicki Fisher said.

"Monday night at Council, they will have second reading of the zoning ordinance that identifies what district each of these uses are allowed in — whether they're permitted conditional and also identifies where they are not allowed," Fisher said. "For those that are permitted, we will be issuing provisional zoning letters, potentially starting Monday. We cannot issue the full letter until a couple of things happen."

The city will have to wait until the zoning ordinance becomes effective, and there will also be a waiting period from the state Department of Health, the city said.