Businesses evacuated after gas leak at Baken Park construction site

Businesses were evacuated Wednesday morning due to a natural gas leak caused by an excavator driver who hit a gas line at the Baken Park construction site in west Rapid City.

The leak occurred behind Boyds Drug Mart on West Main Street and was reported shortly after 8 a.m., according to a news release from the fire department.

Firefighters arrived to find natural gas in the air and learned that an excavator hit a gas line while working on construction behind the store, said spokeswoman Tessa Jaeger.

Businesses on the 600 block were evacuated as a precaution and the Montana-Dakota Utilities Company was called in to shut off the gas line.

Workers and customers were able to return to the stores about two hours later.

The fire department responded to a second incident earlier Wednesday and on the east side of town.

Someone from Timmons Market on Timmons Boulevard called 911 just before 8 a.m. to report smoke in the back room, the news release says. Firefighters arrived and found a light haze in the back receiving area but no fire.

Firefighters noticed that a breaker was tripped, but it’s unclear if that’s what caused the smoke, Jaeger said. The department is still investigating the cause of the smoke.

