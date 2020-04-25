Businesses start to look ahead

Some businesses that adapted to the closures enacted to prevent the spread of COVID-19 might not make immediate changes if the Rapid City Council votes to begin reopening next week.
The Rushmore Plaza Civic Center began seeing a steady stream of event cancellations in early March and began restricting visitors to the civic center on March 17. Craig Baltzer, the civic center’s executive director, said details were still being worked out as to how and when the civic center reopens.
“Each event may look different. We are looking at Northland Hockey (Rushmore Cup youth hockey tournament in June) right now,” he said.
Extra health and safety measures could be put in place, such as smaller audiences, enforcing social distancing by covering some seats, and adding staff to wipe down rails, doors and surfaces, he said, and the public could order food through an app and have it delivered or pick it up.
“Costs will go up, but those are some of the things we are looking at,” Baltzer said. “We are hoping when things get back to a new normal, (the public) will want to attend events.”
The Rushmore Mall has been closed since March 28, although five restaurants, GameStop and At Home in the mall are offering curbside service. Olive Garden, Red Lobster and Texas Roadhouse, which are on mall property, also offer curbside service.
Sandy Brockhouse, the mall’s general manager, is pleased that customers have been using the curbside pickup services. She said Friday the mall is still working on upcoming plans to reopen if Rapid City relaxes its restrictions, but she couldn’t provide details.
The mall’s neighbor, Golden Ticket Rushmore 7, celebrated its local grand opening just five months before it stopped showing movies to comply with COVID-19 safety restrictions. Golden Ticket has continued selling popcorn and candy so moviegoers can have theater treats for their at-home movie nights.
“The most important thing is to get the word out we’re not gone. We’re going to be back. We hope people will be ready to get back to the movies and put this behind them,” said John Bloemeke, president of Golden Ticket Cinemas.
The cinema company runs theaters in six states. Bloemeke said even if Rapid City loosens restrictions, he does not anticipate the Golden Ticket Rushmore 7 would begin showing movies again until June.
“When we (stopped showing movies), it was the right call for the safety of customers and the safety of employees. We weren’t getting any new movie products. Right now, there’s not a nationally scheduled movie set for release until mid-July. There’s no real product out there you can’t see at home,” Bloemeke said. “We’re kind of at the mercy of big Hollywood studios and when they want to reopen.”
Bloemeke said Golden Ticket might reopen shortly before the scheduled July 17 release of action thriller “Tenet” and other new films slated for summer release.
“We’re certainly in uncharted territory,” he said. “We want to make sure everything is 100% safe again for customers and employees. Once we do once make decision to reopen — maybe at the end of June to get the wheels turning — we’ll have new training procedures and policies for our staff.”
The Elks Theatre stopped showing movies on March 23, but the historic theater has remained open to serve its gourmet and traditional theater popcorn and other concessions treats. The theater shifted to popcorn delivery, curbside pick-up and to-go orders and those will continue, Elks owner Curt Small said.
If the city council votes to loosen restrictions on some businesses, one of the first things Small would like to do is thank the community for its support by offering a new special event.
“We’re planning on doing some historical guided tours and giving access to areas of the building that typically nobody ever gets to see,” Small said.
As of April 23, Small said he had not decided when movies would be shown again if some restrictions are loosened. He said the Elks would still be able to get films to show, although some might be movies that are older and no longer in theatrical release.
“We’ll comply with whatever the city council decides to do,” Small said.
The Carmike 10 AMC theater could not be reached for comment.
Food truck season isn’t yet in full swing in Rapid City, but two local food trucks that have been open this spring say they’ve seen minimal changes in their business and many grateful customers.
Jamie Jackson owns Green Chili Shack. Since business closures were enacted in March, she’s been taking her Mexican food truck to Founders Park more often. She said business has remained steady enough to keep her busy five days a week.
“The park is still good. When I look outside, I see people staggered a good six feet apart,” she said.
Jackson said she now stands up in her truck, rather than sitting, when she takes orders so there are at least six feet between herself and her customers.
“Probably half the people who come to the truck say, ‘I’m so happy you’re still open,’ or ‘Thank you for not shutting down,’” Jackson said. “Things are going fine. I don’t change what’s not broken.”
The Good Stuffed food truck has continued selling its burgers and specialty burgers at locations in Rapid City and Box Elder. On April 10, a post on its Facebook page urged customers to practice social distancing, and co-owner Ashley Lee said people have been cooperative.
“We’ve been setting up at Founder’s Park … so you’re seeing a lot more food trucks there. We’re getting a lot of locals coming out. They’re being really supportive of smaller businesses. We’re all staying pretty busy at the park,” Lee said. “All of our customers have been keeping their distance very well.”
“We wanted to reiterate (social distancing) so the mayor didn’t feel the need to put (limits) in place in the park,” Lee said. “It’s important that people are still getting out and being active.”
Lee is grateful her business allows her to adapt to even drastic changes like COVID-19 closures.
“It’s easy being a food truck and accommodating and going different places. If restrictions happen, you change your game plan and go somewhere else,” she said.
“I’d say sales were about typical right now. We haven’t seen a decrease, which is nice,” Lee said. “I think a lot of this is people are really are coming out and showing support because they know we’re local. They know we’re a small business, and I think they’re being conscious of where they’re spending their money right now.”
The Good Stuffed owners also coordinate summertime Family Food Truck Nights, which typically attracts seven to nine food trucks, Lee said. Those usually start in mid-May but Lee doesn’t know whether the Family Food Truck Nights will be able to occur this year because they draw large crowds.
“I think a lot of businesses would really appreciate being able to (reopen). … You don’t want any of your small businesses to go under, but we want to make sure we’re all doing it in a smart manner, being healthy and safe,” she said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.