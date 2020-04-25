Businesses start to look ahead

Bloemeke said Golden Ticket might reopen shortly before the scheduled July 17 release of action thriller “Tenet” and other new films slated for summer release.

“We’re certainly in uncharted territory,” he said. “We want to make sure everything is 100% safe again for customers and employees. Once we do once make decision to reopen — maybe at the end of June to get the wheels turning — we’ll have new training procedures and policies for our staff.”

The Elks Theatre stopped showing movies on March 23, but the historic theater has remained open to serve its gourmet and traditional theater popcorn and other concessions treats. The theater shifted to popcorn delivery, curbside pick-up and to-go orders and those will continue, Elks owner Curt Small said.

If the city council votes to loosen restrictions on some businesses, one of the first things Small would like to do is thank the community for its support by offering a new special event.

“We’re planning on doing some historical guided tours and giving access to areas of the building that typically nobody ever gets to see,” Small said.