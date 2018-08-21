Pennington County commissioners on Tuesday reversed course on a previous decision regarding a mental health grant proposal.
During their regular meeting, commissioners voted 3-2 to authorize Pennington County Health and Human Services Director Barry Tice to submit a proposal to the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust. If approved by the Helmsley Charitable Trust, it would fund a study of mental health needs in the region, including an assessment of strengths, needs and access to services.
It's a reversal of the county's 3-2 decision during its last meeting to deny the motion, led by a change of heart from Commissioner Ron Buskerud. Buskerud, Chair Lloyd LaCroix and Commissioner Deb Hadcock voted in favor of submitting the proposal. Commissioners George Ferebee and Mark DiSanto voted against.
Buskerud, along with commissioners Ferebee and DiSanto, voted against the proposal on Aug. 7. It's not that they don't care about mental health services west of the Missouri River, they said. They just don't feel the burden to provide those services should be Pennington County's.
On Tuesday, however, the item was back on the commission's meeting agenda at Buskerud's request.
During the previous meeting, one of Buskerud's chief concerns was speculation that a study would lead to expensive recommendations for new facilities and programs — with the county on the hook for the bill.
"That's what I always feared, and that's why I voted no," Buskerud said Tuesday. "I don't think this is a Pennington County project. It is a state of South Dakota project."
Since then, Buskerud said he has been assured that the proposal is "not a plan of action" for Pennington County to fund new facilities. He said he has also been convinced that the study will provide valuable data to take to the Legislature.