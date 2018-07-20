The Rapid City Journal has implemented two key changes in the newsroom with the promotions of Pat Butler to managing editor and Mark Andersen to editorial page editor.
Butler is a native South Dakotan and South Dakota State University graduate who has more than 30 years of journalism experience. He started working at the Rapid City Journal in June 2010.
In addition to managing editor, Butler also has worked as the weekend editor and most recently the editorial page editor during his time in Rapid City.
Before returning to South Dakota, he worked as a government reporter at the Albuquerque Journal in New Mexico for five years, as city editor at the Record Searchlight in Redding, Calif., for five years and as editor at The Union in Grass Valley, Calif., for two years. He also previously worked as the news editor for the Sioux Falls Argus Leader.
"Pat's breadth and depth of knowledge for South Dakota will be a huge asset while working with our reporters," Rapid City Journal Editor Chris Huber said. "He knows what is important to readers in western South Dakota, and he has the ability to make sure our reporters clearly communicate those issues."
Butler will take the managing editor position that was vacated by Jimmy Nesbitt. Nesbitt, who started with the Journal in May 2015, has taken a job as deputy managing editor at The Berkshire Eagle in Pittsfield, Mass.
Andersen will replace Butler as the editorial page editor. He has more than 30 years of experience as a reporter and editor in South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Nebraska.
A South Dakota native, Andersen graduated with a degree in political science from of the University of South Dakota. He comes from a South Dakota journalism family. His father spent 35 years as the Associated Press correspondent for South Dakota. His wife, Erin, was a journalist for 35 years. Both Mark and Erin worked at the Rapid City Journal for a decade during the ‘90s. They recently returned to the Black Hills from Lincoln, Neb.
"Mark's thoughtful, experienced and eloquent approach to the most important topics of our community will make sure our editorial page continues to be a mirror and guide for Black Hills residents," Huber said.