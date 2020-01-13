Buy Burns Supper tickets by Jan. 21

The Black Hills Celtic Society will celebrate Robert Burns' birthday with an evening of traditional food and music on Jan. 25. The Burns Supper will be at Rushmore Hotel and Suites, 445 Mount Rushmore Road. Tickets must be purchased by 1 p.m. Jan. 21; no tickets will be available at the door.

Tickets are $35 for Black Hills Celtic Society members, $40 for non-members. Tickets for a chicken strip dinner for children younger than 10 are $10. Tickets may be purchased from Black Hills Celtic Society members, or at the Dahl Arts Center, or contact Barbara at 307-321-9402 or Bill, 605-390-1691, or email walknight1414@gmail.com.

Robert Burns, the poet laureate of Scotland, is credited with helping to rescue the culture and music of Scotland from extinction in the 1700s, and translating the traditional New Year's Eve anthem, "Auld Lang Syne." The Burns Supper will begin with a social from 5:30 to 6 p.m., followed by ceremonies at 6 p.m. and a traditional Celtic meal of haggis, beef and salmon. The evening will include bagpipes and traditional entertainment.

