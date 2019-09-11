C-SPAN producers have been touring Rapid City and the Black Hills this week to shoot footage for a television special on the region's history and non-fiction writers.
The non-profit television network visited the area as part of an ongoing series that has documented the communities of more than 100 U.S. towns and cities since it launched in 2011. A program on the Crazy Horse and Mount Rushmore memorials and significant local historical events is scheduled to air on C-SPAN3 the weekend of Oct. 5.
A separate program that contains interviews with local authors will air that same weekend on C-SPAN2. Producer Debbie Lamb said that much of the information presented to viewers will come directly from locals with strong knowledge the city and region.
That way, she said, "the city gets to tell its story to our national audience."
You have free articles remaining.
Since they arrived in Rapid City on Sunday, producers have visited The Journey Museum and the South Dakota Air and Space Museum in addition to Crazy Horse and Mount Rushmore monuments. They also interviewed author and historian Donovin Sprague of Black Hills State University.
Lamb said the program slated to air on C-SPAN3 will include information on Native American history as well as that of United States.
Authors Tim Giago, publisher of the Native Sun News, as well as Mary Todd Engler, Dan O'Brien and David Wolff gave interviews for the network's book program on the area. Rapid City Journal reporter Seth Tupper, who wrote the 2017 non-fiction book "Calvin Coolidge in the Black Hills," was also interviewed for the program.
Producers of the program plan to head to Laramie, Wyoming, for the next leg of their tour. A separate team is handling coverage of cities on the East Coast.