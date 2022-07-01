Cactus Cafe owner reflects on loss, legacy of Wall icon

The Cactus Café and Lounge in Wall burned to the ground one week ago Tuesday, leaving owner Jim Coats with anger, devastation and a lifetime of stories — three lifetimes, to be exact.

The Cactus has been in Coats’ family for three generations. It not only held the legacy of his own family, but an entire community. The Cactus would have celebrated its 70th birthday next year. Life literally began and ended within its walls. Coats said more than 20 weddings took place in the cafe's basement.

If walls could talk, the Cactus could chew your ear off — a conversation that was silenced when it was demolished by fire last Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The night of the fire, Coats was working in the kitchen like any other night — long days, from morning till close. He was getting ready to close at about 9 p.m. when his bartender came running from the upstairs apartments, saying there was a fire.

“I was in such shock,” he said. “There’s literally smoke pouring out of every window.”

There were nine apartments above the Cactus. At the time of the fire, Coats said there were five people upstairs, “three that were supposed to be, and two that weren’t.” He alluded to some tension between a few of his employees contributing to the unwanted guests upstairs that night.

By the time he learned of the fire, only one person remained upstairs — a man that “barely got out,” he said. “It was horrific.”

Coats described the smoke “boiling out of these peoples’ rooms.” The man inside was a friend of 25 years. He had just begun work at the Cactus. Coats screamed his name through a window, into the burning room.

“Come to my voice — come to my voice,” he screamed through the smoke.

“I couldn’t see, I couldn’t hear, I couldn’t breathe,” he said. “And I’m thinking to myself, my friend is going to die.”

He gave himself about 30 seconds before the situation turned deadly, fighting smoke inhalation symptoms of his own.

The man reached the window, but neither could get him over. The smoke had essentially rendered them both blind, and Coats described the man as “slippery as a slimy slug” from sweat and soot.

Pennington County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Lindquist and Coats’ friend Ray came to his aid and were able to pull the man out.

“If all three of us wouldn’t have been there, I'm telling you that guy was dead,” Coats said. “It was the most terrifying thing my mind has been through knowing. I get anxiety just talking about it. Because I know how close it was.”

From there, all Coats could do was watch as his building crumbled beneath the flames. Fire departments began to arrive and battled into the morning. He didn’t think to grab much from inside because he was confident they would douse the flames.

“They always put it out,” he said. “I guess I was incorrect.”

He saved some pictures and a little bit of money from the register, but not much else.

“Every last bit, burned to the bottom,” he said. “There wasn’t a single thing left. Not one thing.”

Suspicions of arson laced Coats’ account of the fire that night, fueled by unanswered questions about the timing and its origin. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Pennington County Fire Marshal and Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

Coats called the timing of the fire “catastrophic” for him and his family — the start of their busiest 12 weeks of the entire year. They had been working triple time cleaning the building and getting “back into our flow,” he said.

“Things were going smooth," Coats said. "It was just starting to get so good.”

Coats had brought the Cactus through two trial-ridden years of COVID-19, running the café by himself for much of it. Help was impossible to find, he said, and he was overpaying to get what little help he could find, “just trying to survive.”

“It’s just been surreal, devastating,” Coats said.

It was three days later when Coats felt like he’d grasped the totality of the fire, as he watched the firefighters tear down burning embers.

“Every single last thing is gone. I mean, there’s not even a fork,” he said.

The Cactus Café was a third-generation family heirloom, dating back to 1953 when Coats’ grandparents — his father’s mom and dad — took over what was then the Miller Hotel. Coats estimated it must’ve been one of the oldest surviving buildings in the state.

“I was raised in those apartments upstairs,” he said.

A full-circle moment came into focus when Coats recalled playing in the upstairs apartments when he was five years old, pretending to be Superman.

“I had a sheet tied to my back, and I dove through a screen window with glass,” he said. “I thought I really was Superman.”

The large chunk of glass protruding from his arm reminded him of his mortality, along with a scar he bears to this day. Fast forward to the final day of the Cactus, and Coats really did help save a man’s life.

His memories of the Cactus span his entire life. He played Tonka trucks behind the Cactus, when the parking lot was a swamp. He helped his parents in the café before taking over himself in 2005, when his own four children began to help him.

With no more walls to hold the stories, the people who wrote them have begun to tell them again. Since the fire, Coats has received phone calls from members of the community and former customers whose life milestones were written within the walls of the Cactus — a second life for the building’s legacy.

A kidnapped bartender, a Sturgis biker spinning his wheels on the Cactus, bands and basement parties like none other. The stories were endless.

The Cactus was also a home to thousands of workers, Coats said. Many were people in need of a job with nowhere to live. Coats said he always tried to help people, and be “for the little guy.”

“If you look around Wall, you see a lot of the people that worked for us over the years that have done so good, that started out at the Cactus,” he said.

What comes next is uncertain. Coats would love to rebuild, but his present concern is getting his family through the winter. He’s entertained ideas of running a simple grill on Main Street to get through the rest of the summer — trying to stay positive and look ahead, he said.

He said the fire “rocked his world.” As he waits for answers, he hopes to end the summer on a positive note. Maybe a party at the end of the summer, he said.

“I don’t give up easy,” Coats said.

–Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com–

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.