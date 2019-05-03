DEADWOOD | A $30 million expansion and remodeling will be showcased during the grand opening of Cadillac Jack’s Gaming Resort today and Saturday in Deadwood.
The resort, owned and operated by Liv Hospitality, now has a new 108-room Tru Hotel by Hilton and what was formerly Cadillac Jack’s Hotel has been remodeled and converted to a DoubleTree by Hilton.
The sprawling complex also includes a 130-stall underground parking facility, expanded gaming floors and new restaurant offerings.
The grand opening event will feature Las Vegas-style entertainment, exclusive tastings, live music, and an expanded casino floor, which includes more than 30 new slot machines and table games featuring modern décor.
The schedule includes an appetizer crawl, which will offer a taste of each dining option from Guadalajara’s Mexican Restaurant, Earl of Sandwich, Made Market, Proudly Serving Starbucks, Marco’s Pizza and FLYT Steakhouse by Alpine Inn. The evening continues with entertainment including Dueling Pianos and Dueling DJs.
"It’s going to be an experience guests are not accustomed to in Deadwood,” said David Schneiter, general manager of Cadillac Jack’s Gaming Resort, in a release.
Acts include the Mesmerie Circus Performers with stilt walkers, acrobats, contortionists and other performers.