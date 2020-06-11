Calabrese seeking District 32 Senate seat

Michael Calabrese of Rapid City is running as the Democratic candidate for taste Senate in District 32, which includes the south side and central business district of Rapid City.
“I’m ready to work to protect the quality of life in the Black Hills, maintain a climate that supports local small business, and enhance opportunities for future generations to thrive," he said in a news release.
Calabrese said health care is also an issue that has his interest.
"We really need a consistent, statewide response to the pandemic that balances the health of our economy and the safety of our citizens," he said. "I also strongly support making health care available to all, including taking advantage of Medicaid expansion like most other states. This is more important now than ever before in the face of economic uncertainty for many in our community.”
Calabrese and his wife, Jennifer, own Black Hills Vinyl, a downtown Rapid City business. He also works in business development for a local software company, Property Meld. He is a member of the Rapid City Parks & Recreation Advisory Board and is past president of the Black Hills Disc Golf Club.
“I chose to live in Rapid City because I love the Black hills and see enormous potential for the area," Calabrese said. "Protecting our scenic beauty and clean waters is important to me. Our state government needs to invest in public education, pursue criminal justice reform and aid those who are struggling.”
Calabrese is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, earning a degree in business administration. This is his first bid for public office. He is challenging Helen Duhamel, who was appointed in December 2019 to her Senate seat by Gov. Kristi Noem.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.